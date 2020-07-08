Naked Attraction is back and looking for 'brave' contestants for the newest series

8 July 2020, 16:01 | Updated: 8 July 2020, 16:05

If you fancy yourself as a contender for Naked Attraction - sign up now!
If you fancy yourself as a contender for Naked Attraction - sign up now! Picture: Channel 4
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The Channel 4 show that requires singletons to brave all is back for yet another series - here's how you can apply!

Naked Attraction is returning for yet another entertaining series and the team are looking for more sexy singletons to put themselves forward to take part.

The Channel 4 dating show, hosted by Anna Richardson, is a twist on your classic matchmaking programme, with six naked prospective matches all lining up in coloured pods.

Do you see yourself going on the show?
Do you see yourself going on the show? Picture: Channel 4

One lucky 'picker' then has to eliminate a contestant every round, which starts off revealing what they look like from the bottom up.

The show is looking for both 'pickers' and 'contestants' from every gender and sexuality - all you need is a lot of confidence!

The vast majority of TV series across the world drew to a halt on filming when coronavirus regulations meant studios had to shut down, but as rules start to relax, studios begin to start production again.

Going on the show requires some serious confidence
Going on the show requires some serious confidence. Picture: Channel 4

All cast and crew will need to stick to strict COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, and seeing as the format of Naked Attraction requires contestants to be in separate pods, it makes everything a lot easier.

The show is filmed by production company Studio Lambert, in studios based in London who will be adhering to all of the guidelines.

Naked Attraction's Twitter account put out a post on July 1, telling people to "get it all out for love in 2020" and urging them to apply for a place on the show.

If you, or anyone you know fancies giving dating a shot in a non-traditional way, you can sign up on the Studio Lambert website.

