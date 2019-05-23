Will there be a Dead to Me season 2, and what’s the Netflix series starring Christine Applegate and Linda Cardellini about?

Dead to Me follows world-hating widow Jen and her mysterious new friend Judy as they navigate the world of grief. Picture: Netflix/Saeed Adyani

Netflix's brand new tragicomedy follows widow Jen and her new friend Judy as the duo embark on a dramatic journey of friendship, betrayal and grief.

Dead to Me is one of Netflix’s first ever “traumedies” – and it’s proof the new genre is a total hit because viewers have gone wild for the dark US comedy.

The popular series, created by Liz Feldman and produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, tackles the tricky topic of grief and already has fans begging for a second season thanks to its witty one-liners, heart-wrenching scenes and shocking storylines.

But what is it all about, will there be a second series and who makes up the stellar cast? Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

Netflix's Dead to Me stars Christina Applegate as lead character Jen. Picture: Netflix/Saeed Adyani

What is Dead to Me about?

Netflix’s Dead to Me tells the story of two women, Jen and Judy, who meet at a grief support group and fast become intertwined in each other’s lives.

Real estate agent Jen is on a quest to find out who murdered her husband Ted in a hit-and-run accident, while care worker Judy is trying to conceal the fact that she was the one driving the car.

In an attempt to make up for her terrible wrongdoing, Judy befriends Jen and subsequently moves into her guesthouse, becoming an integral source of support for the grieving widow.

The show tells the story of two women, Jen and Judy, who meet at a grief support group. Picture: Netflix

She reveals her own personal struggles, too – a string of devastating miscarriages – and the duo bond over their respective losses.

But suspicions arise and their union starts to fall apart when the shocking discovery of Judy’s identity is uncovered.

The 10-part series ends with a huge cliffhanger as Judy’s controlling ex-boyfriend Steve is murdered by Jen.

The show’s final scenes show his body floating face-down in her pool as Judy appears by her side – but who killed him?

Linda Cardellini stars as troubled care worker Judy. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a second season?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed a second season yet, but the show was only released on May 3rd, 2019, so fans need not worry.

The streaming service doesn’t usually confirm the next series of a show until at least a month has passed following the release of the previous series, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for an announcement this summer.

Dead to Me’s creator, Liz Feldman, previously described the ending as a bit of a curveball and insisted that "Netflix will have to order a season two for us all to find out" what happens anyways!

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “There's an evening of the score and there's a rebalancing that will take place and almost, in some ways, a role reversal.

"This show will always be a show that explores the dark sides and the light sides of grief, loss, forgiveness and friendship. So suffice to say, there will be more darkness."

The hit dark comedy stars James Marsden as Judy's on/off boyfriend Steve. Picture: Netflix/Saeed Adyani

Who’s in the cast?

The stellar cast features some comedy greats, including Christina Applegate (Jen), Linda Cardellini (Judy) and James Marsden (Steve).

Sam McCarthy (Jen’s son Charlie) and Luke Roessler (Jen’s son Henry) also star in season one.

Valerie Mahaffey plays Jen's evil mother-in-law and fellow real estate agent Lorna, while Max Jenkins plays Jen’s co-worker Christopher Doyle.

Brandon Scott plays Judy’s short-lived boyfriend, the ever-suspicious Detective Nick Prager.

Dead to Me is available to stream on Netflix now.