Netflix subscription prices go up in the UK from today

31 May 2019, 10:20 | Updated: 31 May 2019, 10:26

Is your Netflix tariff about to increase?
Is your Netflix tariff about to increase? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Netflix’s subscription prices are increasing, are you being affected?

Netflix prices are going up in the UK from today, 30th May 2019.

People who already have subscriptions with the streaming service will see their tariff increase in the next few weeks, while new customers will start paying the new prices from today.

The standard tariff, which allows you to stream on two devices at the same time, has gone up by £1 from £7.99 to £8.99.

The tariffs are going up by 20 per cent, apart from the basic subscription
The tariffs are going up by 20 per cent, apart from the basic subscription. Picture: Getty

The premium tariff, which allows you to stream on four devices at the same time, will increase by £2 from £8.99 to £11.99.

The basic subscription, which is £5.99, will stay the same price.

In a statement, Netflix explained: “We change our prices from time to time to reflect the significant investments we've made in new TV shows and films, as well as improvements to our product.

"We have more than 50 productions planned in the UK this year, including new seasons of Black Mirror, Sex Education and After Life.

"Our basic membership will remain at the same price, ensuring as many people as possible can enjoy our content."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Sherif is a 20-year-old chef and semi-professional rugby player from London.

What position does Love Island's Sherif Lanre play for Old Alleynian Rugby?
Check out the new Love Island trailer

This new Love Island trailer has got us SO excited for Monday!
ITV bosses have clamped down on drinking, smoking and nudity.

Are Love Island contestants allowed to smoke in the villa and what are the drinking rules?
Love Island's Joe used to play rugby semi-professionally before setting up his catering business

What rugby team did Love Island’s Joe Garratt play for and what position did he play?
Lee Ryan and Lauren Goodger have sparked romance rumours

Lauren Goodger and Lee Ryan spark romance rumours during Celebs Go Dating filming

Trending on Heart

Everything you need to know about laser hair removal

Does laser hair removal work, how much does the treatment cost and how many sessions do I need?

Beauty

Anton Du Beke asset

Anton Du Beke suffers live This Morning blunder as he appears to confirm Harry Redknapp for Strictly Come Dancing
Mathew Horne has spilled the beans on the Gavin and Stacey reunion

Mathew Horne lets slip huge Gavin and Stacey spoiler ahead of Christmas special
Danielle Lloyd has called for homework to be banned

Danielle Lloyd sparks debate after calling for homework to be BANNED
The Brotherhood have had to withdraw from BGT

Britain’s Got Talent's The Brotherhood reveal terrifying performance 'BANNED over safety fears'