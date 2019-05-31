Netflix subscription prices go up in the UK from today

Is your Netflix tariff about to increase? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Netflix’s subscription prices are increasing, are you being affected?

Netflix prices are going up in the UK from today, 30th May 2019.

People who already have subscriptions with the streaming service will see their tariff increase in the next few weeks, while new customers will start paying the new prices from today.

The standard tariff, which allows you to stream on two devices at the same time, has gone up by £1 from £7.99 to £8.99.

The tariffs are going up by 20 per cent, apart from the basic subscription. Picture: Getty

The premium tariff, which allows you to stream on four devices at the same time, will increase by £2 from £8.99 to £11.99.

The basic subscription, which is £5.99, will stay the same price.

In a statement, Netflix explained: “We change our prices from time to time to reflect the significant investments we've made in new TV shows and films, as well as improvements to our product.

"We have more than 50 productions planned in the UK this year, including new seasons of Black Mirror, Sex Education and After Life.

"Our basic membership will remain at the same price, ensuring as many people as possible can enjoy our content."