Where was Netflix's White Lines filmed in mainland Spain, Ibiza and Mallorca?

The show is set in Ibiza. Picture: Netflix

The new Netflix series already has everyone hooked on finding out who was behind Axel's murder.

White Lines is the hottest new murder mystery show on Netflix, and it's set around the beautiful party island, Ibiza.

Just off the coast of Spain, the island is home to a legendary clubbing scene, and has been since the 90s, which is when this series was set.

However, not all of the show was actually filmed there.

The new Netflix series is set across Spain and its islands. Picture: Netflix

Ibiza

Anyone who's visited the beautiful isle of Ibiza will be able to recognise some of the iconic settings for the series around Ibiza Old Town.

But there's a number of other stunning spots that you might not be familiar with, such as the old watch tower featured which is mentioned as Axel's favourite spot.

It'd called the Torre d'en Rovira in real life, which is set in Sant Josep de sa Talaia.

As well as this, the Calma Bistro features in the series as well as the very boujee Marina Ibiza full of the super yachts.

Everyone's wondering where the beautiful filming locations are. Picture: Netflix

Mallorca

While the entire show is set in Ibiza, the majority of the scenes actually take place on a different island, Mallorca.

A restaurant featured in the series, where Marcus has drinks with Oriol Calafat, is an iconic setting and you can dine there yourself.

It's set reached a very long bridge and is called Restaurant Illeta and is set in the bay of Camp de Mar.

Set around the very island Love Island is filmed, Marcus' gorgeous villa was shot there, and you can even rent it.

The stunning film set villa which overlooks the sea has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and is available on AirBnb.

However, it is rather expensive costing £1089 a night, but split between 10 it wouldn't be too bad!

Mainland Spain

For a couple scenes the show films in Mainland Spain, including when Alex's body is found in the Tabernas Desert in Almeria.

There's also a pretty funky saloon bar that's featured, which is actually from a theme park in the same area in Almeria, called Oasys Mini Hollywood.

The saloon bar was actually used in classic western film The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.