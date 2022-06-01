Who is Bling Empire's Jessey Lee? Age, job and net worth revealed

Bling Empire series 2 already has us hooked, with all the show favourites back for more drama.

Dubbed as the real life Crazy Rich Asians, the series follows a group of wealthy Asian and Asian-American socialites based in LA.

And one man who has definitely got fans talking is Jessey Lee, who is married to Cherie Chan. Here’s everything you need to know about him…

Jessey Lee and Cherie Chan reportedly got married. Picture: Instagram

How old is Jessey Lee?

It’s not clear exactly how old Jessey Lee is, but he’s thought to be in his 30s.

What is Jessey Lee’s job?

Jessey Lee was born with a trust fund, but he also started his own furniture company called Lee Furniture.

According to reports, he has also invested in technology, health, hospitality, food, and beverages.

Cherie is also the heiress to a denim empire so they have a lot on their plate as a couple.

Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee appear on Bling Empire. Picture: Instagram

How much is Jessey Lee worth?

According to Stars Offline, outside of his trust fund, Jessey Lee’s net worth is an estimated £20million (£15.8million).

Together, Cherie and Jessey are worth an estimated $200 million.

When did Jessey and Cherie get married?

Jessey and Cherie had a secret wedding in September 2021 at the Château de Saran castle in Champagne, France.

Due to COVID restrictions, they kept their wedding ceremony small, with only eight guests in attendance.

"This wedding, he planned everything," Cherie said on Daily Pop.

"I was not excited to get married because, for me back then, I wanted to get married because I wanted my mom to be there. And he did everything, so I think I got lucky. I didn't have to do anything, I wasn't [a] bridezilla."