New ITV drama set to rival Poldark

23 June 2019, 18:43

Move over Poldark – there’s a new hunk taking to our screens this month!
Tom Bateman strips off in new ITV drama Beecham House, with scenes reminiscent of scythe-wielding sex symbol Captain Ross Poldark in the hugely-popular BBC adaptation of the Poldark Novels.

Audiences swooned over Aiden Turner as he revealed his rippling torso in the now famous scything scene in series one of the period drama.

A shirtless image even made it onto the front pages of national newspapers to promote a new series of the show.

But director Gurinder Chadha says she instantly ‘fell in love’ with Tom and predicts audiences will feel the same way.

John Beecham is an “enigmatic, soulful” former soldier who owns the mansion. He wants to start a new life with his family but has “dangerous enemies in high places, rival suitors competing for his heart and discord with family members.”
Who is Tom Bateman?

Handsome Tom is perhaps best known for his roles in TV series Da Vinci's Demons and Jekyll and Hyde, and in the film Murder on the Orient Express.

The 30-year-old from Oxford and has a twin brother called Merlin!

He is dating actress Daisy Ridley.

Tom is best known for his roles in TV series Da Vinci's Demons and Jekyll and Hyde.
What is Beecham House?

Tom stars alongside Lesley Nicol, Marc Warren and Leo Suter in ITV’s new period drama set in Delhi, India at the start of the 19th century.

Tom’s character John Beecham is an “enigmatic, soulful” former soldier who owns the mansion.

Beecham wants to start a new life with his family but has "dangerous enemies in high places, rival suitors competing for his heart and discord with family members".

Tom stars alongside Lesley Nicol, Marc Warren and Leo Suter in ITV's new period drama set in Delhi, India.
Tom on being shirtless

He said: "I knew there were certain boxes to be ticked. It made sense, he was doing it for a practical reason, spies can’t hide in bushes.

"Standing still in India you sweat, there is no way you’d be clothed.” The show's director, Gurinder Chadha, who previously wrote Bend It Like Beckham, Bride and Prejudice, and Viceroy’s House, said: "I fell in love with Tom as soon as I met him, as lots of women will do!"

When is it on TV?

Beecham House is a six-part series, starting on June 23rd at 9pm.

