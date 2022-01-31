When is Sheridan Smith's new series No Return on ITV?

By Heart reporter

No Return release date: When is Sheridan Smith's new drama out on ITV?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sheridan Smith will soon be back on our screens as she is leading the cast of TWO new dramas.

As well as starring in Channel 5’s The Teacher, the 40-year-old is playing the main character in ITV’s No Return.

The series tells the story of Kathy (Sheridan Smith) and Martin (Michael Jibson), who go on holiday to Turkey with their son Noah (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) and younger daughter Jessica (Lily Sutcliffe).

No Return is on ITV in February. Picture: ITV

But their world falls apart when Noah is arrested after attending a beach party, and the family is left fighting for his freedom.

So, when is No Return on ITV? Here’s what we know…

When is No Return on ITV?

No Return starts on Monday, February 7 at 9pm on ITV.

Sheridan Smith has opened up about filming No Return as a mother herself, after giving birth to son Billy in May 2020.

“It’s so surreal,” she said.

Louis Ashbourne Serkis plays Noah in No Return. Picture: ITV

“I’ve played a lot of mums but this is the first time I’ve played a mum as an actual mother myself. It’s so different. You can act being a mum but there’s something very different when you are a parent yourself with a child of your own. All I kept thinking of was Billy.

“Every time that would just set me off. I didn’t have to act too much in the crying scenes because you just imagine this mother going through this hell and thinking if it was my little boy. So I could totally relate to this.

“It felt like the right role to play after having a child and being a mum and really understanding the lioness of a mother that I would be and every mum would be, I’m sure, and every parent would be to try and save their child.

No Return was written by Brassic's Danny Brocklehurst and also stars Michael Jibson, Louis Ashbourne Serkis and Siân Brooke.