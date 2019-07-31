When is Peaky Blinders season 5 out, what's the trailer and who's in the cast?

31 July 2019, 14:15

The Peaky Blinders series five trailer has just dropped
The Peaky Blinders series five trailer has just dropped. Picture: BBC

The Peaky Blinders series five trailer has been released by the BBC - here's everything you need to know about the new series

When does Peaky Blinders series five return to TV?

The official air date hasn't yet been announced, but the BBC have stated that it's 'coming soon'. It has already premiered in Birmingham, so it's likely it will return in the next few months.

Filming for the new series wrapped in January 2019, and post production ended in June.

Peaky Blinders series five will be back on our screens soon
Peaky Blinders series five will be back on our screens soon. Picture: BBC

Peaky Blinders series five trailer

The trailer has been released by the BBC, and gives a mournful glimpse of what's to come in the new season.

What channel is Peaky Blinders on?

Peaky Blinders was on BBC2, but the show will be moving to BBC1 for the new series.

Director of BBC Content Charlotte Moore said of its move: “Peaky Blinders is world class drama at the top of its game and the time has arrived for it to move to the UK’s biggest channel. Steven Knight’s epic storytelling is authentic and utterly compelling and I want to give it the chance to be enjoyed by an even broader audience on BBC One.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better response to series four and the impact it had with young audiences. This move will also give BBC2 more creative headroom to experiment with new drama.”

Is Peaky Blinders on Netflix and BBC iPlayer?

You can watch Peaky Blinders on Netflix, as well as the iPlayer.

What will the series five plot be? Is there a synopsis?

The BBC synopsis says: "Series five of Steven Knight’s crime family saga finds the world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. Opportunity and misfortune are everywhere. When Tommy Shelby MP is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realises that his response will affect not just his family’s future but that of the entire nation.”

