Poldark season 5: BBC start date, cast and plot

26 June 2019, 16:50

Poldark is returning for a fifth and final series
Poldark is returning for a fifth and final series. Picture: PA

Poldark will return this summer for its final series, here's all you need to know...

Back in 2015, British TV audiences fell in love with period drama Poldark, which told the story of a naval captain returning from the American War of Independence.

Finding that his father had passed away and that the family estate was left in ruins, Poldark had to battle his own demons while helping the locals.

When does Poldark return for its fifth and final series?

Poldark will return for its fifth series next month, but the BBC is yet to confirm an exact date.

It's expected that the series will follow the tradition of having eight 60-minute episodes.

Filming on the final series wrapped in February, with Poldark's official Twitter account sharing pictures of the last day on set.

Aidan Turner returns as Captain Ross Poldark
Aidan Turner returns as Captain Ross Poldark. Picture: PA

Who is in the cast of Poldark's final series?

The old gang is returning with most of the original cast members returning, with the exception of Elizabeth (Head Reed) who passed away in the previous series.

Aidan Turner returns as the titular role of Captain Ross Poldark. The Irish actor's previous screen credits include Being Human, The Hobbit movie trilogy, and the BBC adaptation of Agatha Christie classic, And Then There Were None.

His co-stars include Eleanor Tomlinson (Demelza), Ruby Bengal (Ruby), Jack Farthing (George Warleggan), Beatie Edney (Prudie), and Pip Torrens (Cary).

What will happen in the fifth series of Poldark?

Eleanor Tomlinson teased "lots of turmoil, lots of new characters, lots of Ross being deliberately difficult again, as Paul.

Ellise Chappell - who plays Morwenna Carne in the show - kept her lips sealed on any major plot points.

She explained: "I really can't give much away but I will say it's packed with so much. It's such a cool series. There's some great new faces and really cool storylines. I can't wait to watch it, I really can't."

Jack Farthing - who plays Poldark's rival George Warleggan - said: "It's definitely been a journey for us as well. Five years working together is unusual and it's been a total privilege."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Kat Slater is set to be rocked by betrayal

EastEnders spoilers: Kat Slater hit by shock family betrayal as money vanishes
James Corden has posted a behind-the-scenes snap of Gavin and Stacey rehearsals

James Corden shares first look at Gavin and Stacey reunion rehearsals

News

The Love Island Twitter challenge is set to cause drama

Love Island first look: Brutal Twitter challenge leaves Molly Mae devastated
Here's everything you need to know about Adrian Edmondson

How old is Ade Edmondson, when did he marry Jennifer Saunders and who does he play in EastEnders?
Love Island fans are desperate to know where Anna Vakili's sunglasses are from

Here's where's Anna's sunglasses are from on Love Island

Trending on Heart

Elma has spilled the beans on islander Danny Williams and she reckon he faked it with Yewande

Love Island's Elma claims Danny 'is playing a game' following Yewande dumping drama
Critically-acclaimed dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale is back on TV.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 3 and is the show on Netflix?
David is on a fishing trip with Guy Richie in Iceland

David Beckham strips down and reveals TWO new tattoos on lads' trip with Guy Ritchie

Celebrities

Snow Patrol have pulled out of Glastonbury as pianist, guitarist and backing vocalist Johnny McDaid needs immediate surgery.

Why did Snow Patrol cancel Glastonbury?

Music

Rumours of a return for The Simple Life set the internet abuzz

Fans think The Simple Life is returning with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan

News