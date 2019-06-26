Poldark season 5: BBC start date, cast and plot

Poldark is returning for a fifth and final series. Picture: PA

Poldark will return this summer for its final series, here's all you need to know...

Back in 2015, British TV audiences fell in love with period drama Poldark, which told the story of a naval captain returning from the American War of Independence.

Finding that his father had passed away and that the family estate was left in ruins, Poldark had to battle his own demons while helping the locals.

When does Poldark return for its fifth and final series?

Poldark will return for its fifth series next month, but the BBC is yet to confirm an exact date.

It's expected that the series will follow the tradition of having eight 60-minute episodes.

Filming on the final series wrapped in February, with Poldark's official Twitter account sharing pictures of the last day on set.

And that’s our final wrap! Thank you for all your support, we can’t wait to show you #Poldark S5 later in 2019 🥳 pic.twitter.com/QjwpwfKGyG — Official Poldark (@PoldarkTV) February 1, 2019

Aidan Turner returns as Captain Ross Poldark. Picture: PA

Who is in the cast of Poldark's final series?

The old gang is returning with most of the original cast members returning, with the exception of Elizabeth (Head Reed) who passed away in the previous series.

Aidan Turner returns as the titular role of Captain Ross Poldark. The Irish actor's previous screen credits include Being Human, The Hobbit movie trilogy, and the BBC adaptation of Agatha Christie classic, And Then There Were None.

His co-stars include Eleanor Tomlinson (Demelza), Ruby Bengal (Ruby), Jack Farthing (George Warleggan), Beatie Edney (Prudie), and Pip Torrens (Cary).

What will happen in the fifth series of Poldark?

Eleanor Tomlinson teased "lots of turmoil, lots of new characters, lots of Ross being deliberately difficult again, as Paul.

Ellise Chappell - who plays Morwenna Carne in the show - kept her lips sealed on any major plot points.

She explained: "I really can't give much away but I will say it's packed with so much. It's such a cool series. There's some great new faces and really cool storylines. I can't wait to watch it, I really can't."

Jack Farthing - who plays Poldark's rival George Warleggan - said: "It's definitely been a journey for us as well. Five years working together is unusual and it's been a total privilege."