Race Across The World teams and contestants: Meet 2020’s competitors

The new BBC show has everyone hooked on what the competitors get up. Picture: BBC

The brand new BBC series sees pairs travel all the way from Mexico to Argentina with a very tight budget.

Race Across The World is back on our screens and the popular challenge show already has everyone hooked.

There are five couples, 10 competitors in series two, here's all you need to know about them.

Dom and Lizzie

Dom and Lizzie. Picture: BBC

Dom and Lizzie are siblings who hail from Yorkshire and there's only 16 months between them.

Dom is 22 years old and works as a teaching assistant, and Lizzie is 21 and works as a chalet host.

The pair decided they wanted to do the challenge to help bond through travel.

Lizzie said: "I also want to give myself a chance to find more confidence as an individual, as I struggle to have faith in my abilities. I want to prove to myself I can complete a challenge like this with only myself to rely on."

Emon and Jamiul

Emon and his nephew Jamiul. Picture: BBC

Emon and Jamiul are an uncle-nephew duo, who were recently reunited with each other after 10 years apart.

Business owner Emon is 35-years-old and his nephew Jamiul is a 25-year-old architecture graduate.

Emon used to be a risk-taker and thrill-seeker, and even climbed Mount Everest and Kilimanjaro in his 20s.

But as he grew up, his mind turned to making money and running his two businesses.

Jamiul thinks his uncle’s personality and character will get them through the race.

His only worry is that they will spend their time arguing which of the two is is better looking.

Jo and Sam

Jo and Sam. Picture: BBC

Jo and Sam are a mother-son duo who are excited to travel the world together after mum Jo went backpacking 30 years ago.

Mum Jo works as a physiotherapist and is 54-years-old and her son Sam is 19, and works as a landscape gardener.

Jo revealed the reason she decided to take part in the show: "Adventure and travel with my son, to be able to challenge myself again and regain my zest for life.

"My son and I get on so well and he is desperate to travel, but I’m nervous of him going off on his own. I want the trip to help him grow, and see how the world works.

"To watch him experience this will be fantastic. He’s come such a long way and I would love to see him achieve his dreams."

Jen and Rob

Jen and Rob. Picture: BBC

Hailing from Reading, Jen and Rob are a happily married couple who are looking to reconnect through this experience.

Both Rob and Jen are 33-years-old, with Jen working as a resourcing consultant and Rob working as a Systems Engineer.

They have been together for nine years and married for five for them.

As a child, Rob suffered from Cholesteatoma, an abnormal collection of cells leaving him deaf in one ear.

During his operation to remove the disease, Rob lost all of the hearing in his ‘good ear', and now relies on his other weak ear, which has just 20% hearing.

Shuntelle and Michael

Shuntelle and Michael. Picture: BBC

Ex-millitary man Michael wants to take his well-travelled girlfriend Shuntelle on the adventure of a lifetime which is seriously out of her comfort zone, as she's used to five-star hotels.

Both from South London, Michael, 47, works as a health and safety construction consultant, and Shuntelle, 40, as a project manager.

They met on Tinder three years ago but they're yet to move in together and their experience on Race Across The World will be the longest they've spent together - a huge test to their relationship.