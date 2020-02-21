Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan to present This Morning today

21 February 2020, 05:00 | Updated: 21 February 2020, 05:01

Richard and Judy will return to This Morning today
Richard and Judy will return to This Morning today. Picture: ITV

Richard and Judy will return to This Morning on Friday 20 February - and they'll be playing classic game It's Behind You.

This Morning will be presented by Richard and Judy today (Friday 20 February)

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes usually do the Friday slot, but they have been covering Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield all week while they take a half term break.

Richard and Judy hosted the show together for 13 years until departing in 2001, so their return will likely prove very popular with longterm fans of the much-loved show.

This Morning announced the news on Twitter with a video of Eamonn and Ruth saying: "Richard and Judy are back. There they are on the sofa and they're going to be playing the classic It's Behind You.

"We love that game. We did that once and it was an utter disaster, but they're the experts that's why - it's their game really."

This isn't the first time Richard and Judy have returned to the show in recent months, they also presented it together back in October, much to the delight of viewers.

As they started the show, Richard said: "It's actually weird to be back", to which Judy agreed: "It's very, very weird."

Richard and Judy are back on This Morning today
Richard and Judy are back on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

After their return, Richard spoke out about the experience on Lorraine, saying: "Judy has been saying no to everything for a decade now, she won't come back to do telly.

"But she loved coming back to This Morning.

"They've asked us to do it again. So we will, we still have to work it all out though."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Paige showed off her impressive singing voice during tonight's Love Island

Love Island viewers stunned by Paige Turley's amazing singing voice as she performs for the islanders
Danny Dyer has revealed details of the 35th anniversary

Danny Dyer reveals shock EastEnders death was hidden from cast and ‘the script was censored’ ahead of 35th anniversary
Liar season 2 is back this Spring

Liar season 2 trailer teases dramatic Andrew murder storyline - here's everything you need to know
Lacey Turner has opened up about her previous miscarraiges

EastEnders’ Lacey Turner opens up about ‘difficult’ pregnancy after two previous miscarriages

Celebrities

Neighbours tributes EastEnders

Neighbours fans spot secret tribute to EastEnders as both soaps celebrate 35th anniversary

Trending on Heart

Phillip Schofield and his family spent some quality time together in Paris during the half term break

Phillip Schofield enjoys family trip to Paris with wife and daughters after coming out as gay

Celebrities

Laura Whitemore said she and boyfriend Iain Stirling 'just wanted some privacy'

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling condemn paparazzi who 'asked them for a reaction' following Caroline Flack's death

Celebrities

Pancake Day 2020 tools

Pancake Day 2020: The best gadgets, pans and crepe makers for creating the perfect pancakes

Lifestyle

Kate Middleton's favourite trainers are now in the sale

Kate Middleton's favourite Superga trainers are currently on sale for £30

Royals

The new £20 notes have entered circulation

The new plastic £20 note launches today - and some could be worth a fortune

Lifestyle

This dog collar will transform your pet's barks

New dog collar will translate your pet's barks into swear words

Lifestyle