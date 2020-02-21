Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan to present This Morning today

Richard and Judy will return to This Morning on Friday 20 February - and they'll be playing classic game It's Behind You.

This Morning will be presented by Richard and Judy today (Friday 20 February)

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes usually do the Friday slot, but they have been covering Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield all week while they take a half term break.

On Friday's show, @richardm56 and Judy are back, and they'll be giving you the chance to win some cash with a game of It's Behind You!



To enter, email thismorning@itv.com with your full name, Skype address and a contact number by 8pm on Wednesday 19th February. pic.twitter.com/KtCT46dOKk — This Morning (@thismorning) February 19, 2020

Richard and Judy hosted the show together for 13 years until departing in 2001, so their return will likely prove very popular with longterm fans of the much-loved show.

This Morning announced the news on Twitter with a video of Eamonn and Ruth saying: "Richard and Judy are back. There they are on the sofa and they're going to be playing the classic It's Behind You.

"We love that game. We did that once and it was an utter disaster, but they're the experts that's why - it's their game really."

This isn't the first time Richard and Judy have returned to the show in recent months, they also presented it together back in October, much to the delight of viewers.

As they started the show, Richard said: "It's actually weird to be back", to which Judy agreed: "It's very, very weird."

After their return, Richard spoke out about the experience on Lorraine, saying: "Judy has been saying no to everything for a decade now, she won't come back to do telly.

"But she loved coming back to This Morning.

"They've asked us to do it again. So we will, we still have to work it all out though."