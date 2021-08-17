When is the Sex Education season 3 release date, who is in the cast, and is there a trailer?

By Polly Foreman

**Spoilers for Sex Education season two ahead**

In probably the most exciting news of the year so far, the third season of Sex Education is almost here.

The Netflix show - which was first released in 2019 - has proved a massive hit with viewers, and we're on the edge of our seats waiting to find out what season three has in store.

The season finale of season two ended with a huge cliffhanger, with Otis finally confessing his feelings for Maeve over voicemail, only for newcomer Isaac to delete it behind Maeve's back.

Here's everything we know about season three.

When is Sex Education season three coming out?

The third season of the show will be released on Friday September 17, 2021.

Who is in the Sex Education season three cast?

Most of the main characters will be returning for season three, including:

Otis (Asa Butterfield)

Maeve (Emma Mackey)

Eric (Ncuti Gatwa)

Jean (Gillian Anderson)

Adam (Connor Swindells)

Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood)

Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling)

Mr Groff (Alistair Petrie)

Olivia (Simone Ashley)

Tanya Reynolds (Lily)

Ruby (Mimi Keene)

Anwar (Chaneil Kular)

Ola (Patricia Allison)

Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt)

Maureen (Samantha Spiro)

Miss Sands (Rakhee Thakrar)

Mr Hendricks (Jim Howick)

Erin (Anne-Marie Duff)

There are also some new castmembers joining the series, including:

Jemima Kirke (playing Moordale's new headmistress Hope)

Dua Saleh (playing Cal, a student who clashes with Hope)

Jason Isaace (playing Peter Groff, Mr Groff's more successful brother)

Sex Education creator Laurie Nunn recently spoke to Attitude about the Sex Education cast and characters.

She said: "We take characters that you’ll be familiar with — the school bully, the loser, the popular girl — and we dig into them and find the things that are really surprising about them.

"Then you’re like, actually they’re all the same, they all just desperately want to fit in and be accepted."

What will happen in Sex Education season three?

We don't know details of the new storylines, but a recent synopsis read: "It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way.

"Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff."

Is there a trailer for Sex Education season three?

You can watch the trailer below: