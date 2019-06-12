Soccer Aid 2019: When is it on TV, who's in this year's line-up and can I get tickets?

Soccer Aid for UNICEF is returning - with new celebs and ex-footballers in the line-up. Picture: Getty

Each year, celebrities and former footballers take to the pitch - all in aid of raising money for UNICEF.

But when is this year's competition and who's in the line-up? Here's the lowdown...

What date is Soccer Aid 2019?

Soccer Aid 2019 kicks off on Sunday 16 June.

What channel is Soccer Aid on?

You can catch all the action from 7:30pm on ITV.

If you'd rather, you can live stream the show on ITVHub and watch it on-the-go.

Who's in this year's line-up?

England squad

Robbie Williams – Soccer Aid co-founder

John Terry – Former Chelsea captain

Mo Farah – Olympian

Jamie Redknapp – Former footballer

Mark Wright – TOWIE star

David Seaman – Former Arsenal and England goalkeeper

Ben Shephard – TV presenter

Michael Owen – Former Liverpool and England striker

Joe Wicks – Fitness coach

Jamie Carragher – Former Liverpool and England defender

Jeremy Lynch – Freestyle footballer

Glen Johnson – Former Chelsea and England defender

Joe Cole – Former Chelsea and England midfielder

Marvin Humes – JLS star turned TV presenter

Rachel Yankey – Former England and Arsenal winger

Katie Chapman – Former England and Chelsea midfielder

Danny Jones – McFly singer

World XI squad

Didier Drogba – Chelsea legend

Usain Bolt – Former sprinter

Kem Cetinay – Love Island star

Robbie Keane – Former Tottenham and Republic of Ireland striker

Michael Essien – Former Chelsea and Ghana midfielder

Niall Horan – One Direction singer

Ricardo Carvalho – Former Chelsea and Portugal defender

Martin Compston – Line of Duty actor

Danny O’Carroll – Mrs Brown’s Boys actor

Jack Savoretti – Singer

Eric Cantona – Former Man Utd and France striker

Robert Pires – Former Arsenal and France midfielder

DJ Locksmith – Rudimental star

Billy Wingrove – Freestyle footballer

Nicky Byrne – Westlife singer

Roman Kemp – Capital FM presenter

Rosana Dos Santos Augusto – Former Brazil footballer

Francielle ‘Franzinha’ Manelo – Former Brazil footballer

Roberto Carlos – Former Real Madrid and Brazil defender

Can I get tickets?

General admission tickets have now sold out, but hospitality tickets are still available on the official Soccer Aid website.

Hospitality tickets are priced at £100 each.

Where does Soccer Aid take place?

Those lucky enough to have tickets to the event will be watching the celebs and former football stars playing at Chelsea's homeground of Stamford Bridge.

In previous years, the charity match took place in Manchester's Old Trafford.