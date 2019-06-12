Soccer Aid 2019: When is it on TV, who's in this year's line-up and can I get tickets?
12 June 2019, 15:19 | Updated: 12 June 2019, 15:58
Each year, celebrities and former footballers take to the pitch - all in aid of raising money for UNICEF.
But when is this year's competition and who's in the line-up? Here's the lowdown...
What date is Soccer Aid 2019?
Soccer Aid 2019 kicks off on Sunday 16 June.
What channel is Soccer Aid on?
You can catch all the action from 7:30pm on ITV.
If you'd rather, you can live stream the show on ITVHub and watch it on-the-go.
View this post on Instagram
Play is important for children all around the world. So, if you believe in play-filled childhoods, join #SoccerAid for @unicef_uk. Together we are defending play for every child. 💙🌍 @robbiewilliams @emmawillisofficial @niallhoran @thebodycoach @usainbolt @mrmartincompston @wrighty_ @rachelyankey11
Who's in this year's line-up?
England squad
Robbie Williams – Soccer Aid co-founder
John Terry – Former Chelsea captain
Mo Farah – Olympian
Jamie Redknapp – Former footballer
Mark Wright – TOWIE star
David Seaman – Former Arsenal and England goalkeeper
Ben Shephard – TV presenter
Michael Owen – Former Liverpool and England striker
Joe Wicks – Fitness coach
Jamie Carragher – Former Liverpool and England defender
Jeremy Lynch – Freestyle footballer
Glen Johnson – Former Chelsea and England defender
Joe Cole – Former Chelsea and England midfielder
Marvin Humes – JLS star turned TV presenter
Rachel Yankey – Former England and Arsenal winger
Katie Chapman – Former England and Chelsea midfielder
Danny Jones – McFly singer
World XI squad
Didier Drogba – Chelsea legend
Usain Bolt – Former sprinter
Kem Cetinay – Love Island star
Robbie Keane – Former Tottenham and Republic of Ireland striker
Michael Essien – Former Chelsea and Ghana midfielder
Niall Horan – One Direction singer
Ricardo Carvalho – Former Chelsea and Portugal defender
Martin Compston – Line of Duty actor
Danny O’Carroll – Mrs Brown’s Boys actor
Jack Savoretti – Singer
Eric Cantona – Former Man Utd and France striker
Robert Pires – Former Arsenal and France midfielder
DJ Locksmith – Rudimental star
Billy Wingrove – Freestyle footballer
Nicky Byrne – Westlife singer
Roman Kemp – Capital FM presenter
Rosana Dos Santos Augusto – Former Brazil footballer
Francielle ‘Franzinha’ Manelo – Former Brazil footballer
Roberto Carlos – Former Real Madrid and Brazil defender
Can I get tickets?
General admission tickets have now sold out, but hospitality tickets are still available on the official Soccer Aid website.
Hospitality tickets are priced at £100 each.
Where does Soccer Aid take place?
Those lucky enough to have tickets to the event will be watching the celebs and former football stars playing at Chelsea's homeground of Stamford Bridge.
In previous years, the charity match took place in Manchester's Old Trafford.