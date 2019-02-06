Strictly's Karen Clifton posts first photo of new boyfriend after Kevin split

6 February 2019, 06:51 | Updated: 6 February 2019, 06:56

Karen Clifton pictured at the National Television Awards last month
Karen Clifton pictured at the National Television Awards last month. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

The Venezuelan beauty shared a photo of herself looking loved up with David Webb.

Karen Clifton has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend - but it's unlike you'll recognise him.

The gorgeous dancer, whose split from fellow Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin hit the headlines last year, posted a photo of her chilling out with David Webb, complete with sheet masks.

She captioned the Insta story: "Introducing the new kids on the wrestling block, Nacho Libre and Nacho Cheese."

Read more: Inside Karen and Kevin Clifton's relationship, including their split and divorce

Karen and her new boyfriend David Webb posed in face masks
Karen and her new boyfriend David Webb posed in face masks. Picture: Instagram

Karen, 36, isn't the only artsy one in the relationship, which is estimated to be a few months old.

London-born David, 35, is a renowned opera singer, and it seems he has a cheeky sense of humour, too.

Read more: Kevin Clifton claims Stacey Dooley 'made him fall in love with dancing again'

He recently went to watch Karen in action at the Liverpool leg of the Strictly tour - and took to Instagram to tease the beauty by claiming he was only there to watch her colleague Aljaž Škorjanec.

“Apparently there are some talented people in this show…” he wrote, later adding footage of Karen looking stunning in a skimpy outfit, which he captioned: “I can’t take my eyes off that @aljazskorjanec.”

Aljaž, who wasn't performing at that time, responded: “You can literally see everyone but me. I am not even in it!!!!”

David replied: “Seriously @aljazskorjanec, I can’t see anyone else but YOU!”

Karen later joined in the fun, posting a gif of Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, which read: “I don’t believe you.”

Strictly Come Dancing News

See more Strictly Come Dancing News

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have been full of PDA behind the scenes at Strictly

Joe Sugg and Diane Buswell ditch co-stars for fancy hotel after falling out over their PDA
Coleen Nolan slammed Gemma Collins on Loose Women

'Hypocrite' Coleen Nolan blasts Gemma Collins for 'rude behaviour' after Dancing On Ice spat
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have been accused of huge PDA on the Strictly tour set

'Touchy-feely' Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell making Strictly tour rehearsals a 'nightmare'
Bruno Tonioli showed fans his impressive figure

Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli, 63, gets fans hot under the collar in TINY budgie smugglers
Hyde Park Winter Wonderland - VIP Preview Night

Vogue Williams set to join Strictly Come Dancing alongside Alan Carr
AJ Pritchard on the red carpet at the BBC Sports Personality...

AJ Pritchard says brother saved his ‘legs and life’ in horror nightclub attack

Celebrities

More TV & Showbiz News

See more More TV & Showbiz News

Lonny Donegan is the father of The Voice contestant Peter Donegan

Peter Donegan: Who is The Voice contestant? Is he Lonnie Donegan's son? Everything you need to know
Asa Butterfield plays Otis in Netflix's Sex Education

Sex Education fans shocked to discover Asa Butterfield was in The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas
Mary Poppins has come under fire for 'racism'

American academic brands Mary Poppins 'racist' because of chimney sweep scene
Michaela Strachan

Michaela Strachan: Winterwatch 2019 presenter’s age, partner, children and career revealed
Katie Price opened up on Loose Women about her struggles

Katie Price admits she "doesn't blame Pete for taking the kids" while she "self medicated"
Courtney Green is one of the celebs taking part in Celebs On The Ranch

What is Celebs On The Ranch? The new reality show with Eyal Booker and Bobby Norris