Strictly's Karen Clifton posts first photo of new boyfriend after Kevin split

Karen Clifton pictured at the National Television Awards last month. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

The Venezuelan beauty shared a photo of herself looking loved up with David Webb.

Karen Clifton has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend - but it's unlike you'll recognise him.

The gorgeous dancer, whose split from fellow Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin hit the headlines last year, posted a photo of her chilling out with David Webb, complete with sheet masks.

She captioned the Insta story: "Introducing the new kids on the wrestling block, Nacho Libre and Nacho Cheese."

Karen and her new boyfriend David Webb posed in face masks. Picture: Instagram

Karen, 36, isn't the only artsy one in the relationship, which is estimated to be a few months old.

London-born David, 35, is a renowned opera singer, and it seems he has a cheeky sense of humour, too.

He recently went to watch Karen in action at the Liverpool leg of the Strictly tour - and took to Instagram to tease the beauty by claiming he was only there to watch her colleague Aljaž Škorjanec.

“Apparently there are some talented people in this show…” he wrote, later adding footage of Karen looking stunning in a skimpy outfit, which he captioned: “I can’t take my eyes off that @aljazskorjanec.”

Aljaž, who wasn't performing at that time, responded: “You can literally see everyone but me. I am not even in it!!!!”

David replied: “Seriously @aljazskorjanec, I can’t see anyone else but YOU!”

Karen later joined in the fun, posting a gif of Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, which read: “I don’t believe you.”