Pasha Kovalev to perform with Strictly Come Dancing professionals one last time before leaving

11 March 2019, 16:20

Pasha Kovalev will be on this year's Strictly Come Dancing tour
Pasha Kovalev will be on this year's Strictly Come Dancing tour. Picture: Press Release

The Strictly Come Dancing pro announced he has left the show but not before one last dance with his co-stars.

Pasha Kovalev is revealed to be taking to the stage alongside his fellow Strictly Come Dancing co-stars for one last time in the Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals UK tour this May.

The tour will give fans the chance to see their favourite dancers live on stage and a chance to see Pasha perform in a Strictly context for the last time after he announced earlier this year that he would not be returning to the BBC show.

All the Strictly faves will be starring in this special tour
All the Strictly faves will be starring in this special tour. Picture: Press Release

Pasha has been a part of Strictly for 8 years and even met his current partner, Countdown star Rachel Riley, on the show in 2014 after they were partnered up for a series of the show.

He cited his reason for leaving as "time to find a new challenge".

He will be joined by fellow Strictly pros including Katya Jones, Neil Jones, AJ Pritchard, Oti Mabuse, Dianne Buswell, Karen Clifton, Nadiya Buchkova, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez.

The tour kicks off on 3rd May at Salford's Lowry Theatre and will continue for 35 dates across the country in May and June before finishing at the Sunderland Empire on 2nd June.

Tickets are on sale now.

