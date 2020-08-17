Will Brooklyn Beckham be on Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

The star is rumoured to be in talks for the next series. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

Rumours have been circulating that the star could be in talks for the show.

Strictly Come Dancing is back later this year, and despite fears it'd have to be cancelled due to COVID-19, it's been confirmed that we will get our annual dose of dancing, albeit with a few major changes.

However, one thing bosses are said to be pushing is an incredible lineup for 2020, and Brooklyn Beckham is rumoured to be one of this year's stars.

Will Brooklyn Beckham be on Strictly?

According to The Sun Online, BBC bosses are keen to snap up the 21-year-old in a bid to "raise the profile" of the show through his famous parents and attract a new US audience.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but sources are apparently very interested in getting him on board.

An insider added: "Brooklyn would be a dream signing for Strictly.

"He is being written about absolutely everywhere.

"He has a huge social media following and would raise the profile of the show, not just in the UK, but also in America where he has a lot of fans.

"But more than that, imagine having Brand Beckham behind him."