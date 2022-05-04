Temptation Island season 3: Where are the couples now and what happened after the show?

**Warning spoilers of Temptation Island season three below**

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably already hooked on Series 3 of Temptation Island.

The show follows couples who are all on the verge of breaking up but want to give their relationships one more shot.

This time around, there were four couples - Kristen Ramos and Julian Allen, Chelsea Orcutt and Thomas Gipson, and Erin Smith and Corey Sobczyk - but not all of them are still together.

So, what happened to the couples and are they still together now? Here’s what we know…

Kristen Ramos and Julian Allen

Kristen Ramos and Julian Allen are still together. Picture: Instagram

These two got together more than ten years ago and were willing to try to repair their romance.

Kristen and Julian got engaged in Season 3 of the show and will be getting married in July this year.

Sharing a string of pictures of the pair together, Kristen recently told her Instagram followers: “12 years with my perfect match. We’ve experienced countless milestones together and I am so grateful to go through life with you. Fate kept us together when I doubted our relationship, and I’m so glad it did.

“Everyday, I smile ear to ear and get butterflies when I see you, just like I did in 2009.”

Chelsea Orcutt and Thomas Gipson

Chelsea Orcutt and Thomas Gipson are still together after Temptation Island. Picture: Instagram

Chelsea Orcutt and Thomas Gipson didn’t have an easy ride during their time on Temptation Island as neither seemed willing to work through their problems.

Their decision to leave the island together confused many fans, but it looks like they have made things work as they are still together now.

Erin Smith and Corey Sobczyk

Temptation Island's Erin Smith and Corey Sobczyk have broken up. Picture: USA Network

Erin Smith and Corey Sobczyk are no longer together and broke up after Season 3 stopped filming.

While they left the show together, by the time of the reunion they had parted ways.

Erin admitted she didn't feel that they belonged together, with Corey saying he was worried he didn't meet Erin's expectations.

Erica Washington and Kendal Kirkland

It wasn’t to be for Erica and Kendal who broke up while filming Temptation Island.

Erica’s Instagram account is currently private, while Kendal is now loved up with his new girlfriend.