Who is in the cast of The Defeated on Netflix?

The Defeated, previously known as Shadowplay, dropped on Netflix on August 19.

The show is set in Berlin in 1946, and follows an American cop helping to create a new police force in the aftermath of the Second World War.

The official Netflix synopsis reads: "Max McLaughlin is an American cop who arrives in Berlin in the summer of 1946 to help create a police force in the chaotic aftermath of the war."

If you're just getting started on the show, you may recognise some of its cast.

Here's your need-to-know on who they are, and where you've seen them before.

Taylor Kitsch plays Max McLaughlin

Taylor Kitsch plays Max. Picture: Alamy

Taylor Kitsch stars in the show as American cop Max McLaughlin, who arrives in Berlin to help set up a new police force.

As well as The Defeated, Taylor is known for his roles in films like X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Battleship, and John Carter.

Michael C Hall plays Tom Franklin

Michael C Hall plays Tom. Picture: Alamy

Michael C Hall plays Tom Franklin, another cop helping to set up the new police force.

Michael is best known for playing the title character in TV series Dexter. He is also known for his roles in Star vs the Forces of Evil, Safe, and Six Feet Under.

Logan Marshall-Green plays Moritz McLaughlin

Logan Marshall-Green plays Moritz. Picture: Alamy

Logan Marshall-Green plays Max's brother Moritz.

Logan has appeared in a number of major films, including Prometheus, the Alien prequel, and Spider-Man: Homecoming, Upgrade, and Snowden.

He has also appeared in TV shows like The OC and 24.

Nina Hoss plays Elsie Garten

Nina Hoss plays Elsie. Picture: Alamy

Nina Hoss plays Elsie Garten, a former linguistics teacher who joins the police force.

Nina is known for her roles in Homeland, Phoenix, A Most Wanted Man, and Barbara.

Tuppence Middleton plays Claire Franklin

Tuppence Middleton plays Claire. Picture: Alamy

Tuppence Middleton stars as Tom's daughter Claire.

As well as The Defeated, Tuppence is known for her role in film Mank, as well as The Current War and Downton Abbey.