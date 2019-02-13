BBC announce 90s classic TV show The Demon Headmaster is returning

The Demon Headmaster is returning after 20 years. Picture: YouTube

By Alice Dear

If you’re a 90s child, you’ll remember just how terrifying The Demon Headmaster was – well, now it’s back!

BBC have announced they are reviving classic children’s TV show The Demon Headmaster.

The show, which first aired back in 1996, will be making its way back onto screens 20 years after the last episode.

Based on the book by Gillian Cross, the series tells the story of an evil headmaster who has the ability to hypnotise his students.

The Demon Headmaster will make a return on CBBC with ten half an hour episodes. Picture: YouTube

According to the BBC, the new series “follows a group of mismatched kids who discover their headmaster is using hypnotism to gain ultimate control of their school.

“But how can they fight an antagonist who manipulates their every move?”

The show will air on CBBC with ten episodes, all half an hour long.

While the Demon Headmaster scared us beyond words, people are still super excited about the return of the 90s classic.

One fan Tweeted: “The BBC reviving The Demon Headmaster is the best news”, while another added: “The Demon Headmaster is being revived. I loved that show as a kid!”