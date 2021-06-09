Everything you need to know about season 2 of The Morning Show

The Morning Show is returning for a second season. Picture: Apple TV

By Emma Clarke

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are returning to our screens for a second season of hit Apple TV series, The Morning Show.

Including powerhouse performances from our faves, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show is a wildly popular drama that follows US breakfast show news anchors.

Just last year, Aniston won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actress for her role as Alex Levy.

Now, Apple TV have shared a glimpse of the new episodes, which are slated to land on the streaming platform this year, along with snapshots from titles such as Foundation, Ted Lasso and See.

Here's everything we know so far about the new series of The Morning Show - including rumoured release date, cast and plot details.

Watch the season 2 teaser trailer below:

When is season 2 of The Morning Show released on Apple TV?

While the exact release date has yet to be revealed, Apple TV shared a preview of all the shows coming later this year - including The Morning Show.

It's expected to land some point soon, with Apple's teaser showcasing "summer 2021" titles.

Who is in the cast with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon?

Beyond Jen and Reese, the cast of The Morning Show is made up of big and familiar names - including Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass and Steve Carell.

Also joining the cast will be Julianna Margulies, Laura Peterson, Greta Lee, Ruairi O'Connor and Hasan Minhaj.

What will happen in season 2?

There's no official synopsis so far, but it's likely the second instalment will focus on the impacts of the sexual misconduct allegations featured in season one.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Billy Crudup, who plays Cory Ellison in the show, commented: "Cory thrives in situations that he has to learn from and operate on his feet.

"And needless to say, the end of the season gave him a strong indication that things were going to change in pretty unpredictable ways."