The Suspect cast: Who is in the new ITV and how do you recognise them?
29 August 2022, 10:00
Who stars alongside Aidan Turner in The Suspect? See the full cast list here...
The Suspect is a brand new thriller on ITV this summer.
The five-part series stars Aidan Turner as clinical psychologist Dr Joseph O’Loughlin brought in to help with a case of suicide.
Poldark star Aidan is joined in the series by Shaun Parkes and Anjli Mohindra, as well as Sian Clifford and Camilla Beeput.
See the full cast list of The Suspect…
Aidan Turner as Dr Joseph O’Loughlin
Aidan plays Joseph O’Loughlin as is best known as the main character in BBC’s Poldark.
He also played Kíli in the Hobbit films and Leonardo da Vinci in the Amazon Prime Series Leonardo.
Shaun Parkes as DI Ruiz
Playing Detective Inspector Ruiz is Shaun Parkes who is best known for playing Steve McQueen in Small Axe.
His other credits include playing CS Terry Reynolds in Line of Duty and Captain Radic in Netflix’s Lost in Space.
Anjli Mohindra as DS Devi
Anjli Mohindra plays Detective Sergeant Devi and found fame on CBBC’s Sarah Jane Adventures as Rani Chandra.
She also played Tiffany Docherty in Vigil and Queen Skithra in Doctor Who, as well as having roles in Bodyguard, Bancroft, and The Lazarus Project.
Adam James as Dr Gerald Owens
Playing Dr Gerald Owens, Adam James has previously starred in Band of Brothers, Casualty and Extras.
Other credits include and theatre shows including Blood and Gifts and Much Ado About Nothing.
Camilla Beeput as Julianne
Camilla Beeput is playing Julianne and was first discovered on Fame Academy in 2002.
She went on to have a duet with Lionel Richie, as well as starring in Save Me, Sick Note, Peep Show and Grantchester.
Who else is in the cast of The Suspect?
- Sian Clifford as Dr Rachel Fenwick
- Bobby Schofield as Bobby
- Angela Griffing as Melinda
- Dermot Crowley as Joseph
- Haydn Gwynne as Ann
- Michelle Asante as Fisher
- Bronagh Waugh as Cara
- Tom McKay as DJ
- Uma Warner as Charlie
- Marcus Garvey as Simon
- Gary Oliver as Barton
- Shelley Williams as Nurse Dye
- Katy Carmichael as Bridget Aherne
- Carys Bowkett as Meena
- Richie Bratby as Carl
- Joshua Parris as Dr Harry Webster
- Gabin Kongolo as Malcolm