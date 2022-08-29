The Suspect cast: Who is in the new ITV and how do you recognise them?

The full cast of The Suspect. Picture: ITV

Who stars alongside Aidan Turner in The Suspect? See the full cast list here...

The Suspect is a brand new thriller on ITV this summer.

The five-part series stars Aidan Turner as clinical psychologist Dr Joseph O’Loughlin brought in to help with a case of suicide.

Poldark star Aidan is joined in the series by Shaun Parkes and Anjli Mohindra, as well as Sian Clifford and Camilla Beeput.

See the full cast list of The Suspect…

Aidan Turner as Dr Joseph O’Loughlin

Aidan Turner as Dr Joseph O’Loughlin in The Suspect. Picture: ITV

Aidan plays Joseph O’Loughlin as is best known as the main character in BBC’s Poldark.

He also played Kíli in the Hobbit films and Leonardo da Vinci in the Amazon Prime Series Leonardo.

Shaun Parkes as DI Ruiz

Shaun Parkes as DI Ruiz as The Suspect. Picture: ITV

Playing Detective Inspector Ruiz is Shaun Parkes who is best known for playing Steve McQueen in Small Axe.

His other credits include playing CS Terry Reynolds in Line of Duty and Captain Radic in Netflix’s Lost in Space.

Anjli Mohindra as DS Devi

Anjli Mohindra as DS Devi in The Suspect. Picture: ITV

Anjli Mohindra plays Detective Sergeant Devi and found fame on CBBC’s Sarah Jane Adventures as Rani Chandra.

She also played Tiffany Docherty in Vigil and Queen Skithra in Doctor Who, as well as having roles in Bodyguard, Bancroft, and The Lazarus Project.

Adam James as Dr Gerald Owens

Adam James as Dr Gerald Owens in The Suspect. Picture: ITV

Playing Dr Gerald Owens, Adam James has previously starred in Band of Brothers, Casualty and Extras.

Other credits include and theatre shows including Blood and Gifts and Much Ado About Nothing.

Camilla Beeput as Julianne

Camilla Beeput is playing Julianne and was first discovered on Fame Academy in 2002.

She went on to have a duet with Lionel Richie, as well as starring in Save Me, Sick Note, Peep Show and Grantchester.

Who else is in the cast of The Suspect?