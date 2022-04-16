The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe cast: Who is in the ITV drama?

Who is in the cast of The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe and where have you seen them before?

If you're looking for a brand new ITV drama to get stuck into, look no further than The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe.

Written by Chris Lang, the four-part series is based on the unbelievable true story of John Darwin, who faked his own death.

His wife Anne then managed to convince the police, their family and friends that he had gone missing whilst canoeing, before claiming the insurance money.

But who stars in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe and what else have they been in? Here's what we know...

Eddie Marsan as John Darwin

Eddie Marsan as John Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe. Picture: ITV

Eddie Marsan is playing the main role of John Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe.

You might recognise him for his previous roles in BBC One's Ridley Road where he played Soly Malinovsky as well as another BBC drama called The Pact.

Eddie also played Mr Norrell in the BBC drama Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell.

The star won the London Film Critics Circle Award and the National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actor for the film Happy-Go-Lucky.

His other film credits include Gangster No. 1, Ultimate Force and The Exception.

Monica Dolan as Anne Darwin

Monica Dolan as Anne Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe. Picture: Getty Images

Starring as John’s wife Anne Darwin is Monica Dolan.

The award winning actress previously won a Bafta for Best Actress in 2012 for her role in Appropriate Adult as Rosemary West.

Her other roles include A Very English Scandal,Talking Heads and 2021 film The Dig.

Mark Stanley as Mark Darwin

Mark Stanley plays Mark Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe. Picture: ITV

Mark Stanley is playing John and Anne’s son Mark Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe.

He recently played Colin Caffell in ITV drama White House Farm and DI Thom Youngblood in ITV's police drama Trigger Point.

Dominic Applewhite as Anthony Darwin

Dominic Applewhite as Anthony Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe. Picture: ITV

Actor Dominic Applewhite is playing John and Anne’s other son Anthony.

He has previously appeared Overlord, Sex Education and The Inbetweeners.

Ellis Jones as Anne’s dad

Ellis Jones as Anne’s dad in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe. Picture: ITV

Anne’s dad is played by Ellis Jones who is probably best known for his role as the young apprentice Hal Adden, in the 1970s children's comedy series Pardon My Genie.

He then went on to appear in shows such as The Squirrels, 1914 All Out, King Lear and Measure for Measure.

He was recently an understudy to Kenneth Cranham in London's West End, and this year he will appear in Day Ten, The Tuckers and The Contract.

Alice Harding as Louise

Alice Harding made her stage debut playing the title role in Coram Boy and then went on to play Joanna in the short film Callum.

Carrie Cohen as Anne’s mum

Carrie Cohen’s credits include Prawn, The Strange Case Of Mr Inanis, Gnaw and Just Saying.

Karl Pilkington as DC Phil Bayley

Karl Pilkington plays DC Phil Bayley in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe. Picture: ITV

Karl Pilkington is best known as the co-host of The Ricky Gervais Show and he also presented Sky travel comedy series An Idiot Abroad.

The comedian also fronted The Moaning of Life and made his acting debut in Ricky Gervais’ Derek.

The star also co-created, co-wrote, and starred in the comedy series Sick of It.

David Fynn as Dave Leigh

David Fynn as Dave Leigh in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe. Picture: ITV

David Fynn started his stage career playing Dewey Finn in the West End cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical School of Rock.

His TV credits include Game of Thrones, Sherlock, Doctor Who, The Inbetweeners, Spooks and The Pembrokeshire Murders.

Who else is in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe?