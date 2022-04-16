The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe cast: Who is in the ITV drama?

16 April 2022, 17:00

Who is in the cast of The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe and where have you seen them before?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you're looking for a brand new ITV drama to get stuck into, look no further than The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe.

Written by Chris Lang, the four-part series is based on the unbelievable true story of John Darwin, who faked his own death.

His wife Anne then managed to convince the police, their family and friends that he had gone missing whilst canoeing, before claiming the insurance money.

But who stars in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe and what else have they been in? Here's what we know...

Eddie Marsan as John Darwin

Eddie Marsan as John Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe
Eddie Marsan as John Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe. Picture: ITV

Eddie Marsan is playing the main role of John Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe.

You might recognise him for his previous roles in BBC One's Ridley Road where he played Soly Malinovsky as well as another BBC drama called The Pact.

Eddie also played Mr Norrell in the BBC drama Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell.

The star won the London Film Critics Circle Award and the National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actor for the film Happy-Go-Lucky.

His other film credits include Gangster No. 1, Ultimate Force and The Exception.

Monica Dolan as Anne Darwin

Monica Dolan as Anne Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe.
Monica Dolan as Anne Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe. Picture: Getty Images

Starring as John’s wife Anne Darwin is Monica Dolan.

The award winning actress previously won a Bafta for Best Actress in 2012 for her role in Appropriate Adult as Rosemary West.

Her other roles include A Very English Scandal,Talking Heads and 2021 film The Dig.

Mark Stanley as Mark Darwin

Mark Stanley plays Mark Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe
Mark Stanley plays Mark Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe. Picture: ITV

Mark Stanley is playing John and Anne’s son Mark Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe.

He recently played Colin Caffell in ITV drama White House Farm and DI Thom Youngblood in ITV's police drama Trigger Point.

Dominic Applewhite as Anthony Darwin

Dominic Applewhite as Anthony Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe
Dominic Applewhite as Anthony Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe. Picture: ITV

Actor Dominic Applewhite is playing John and Anne’s other son Anthony.

He has previously appeared Overlord, Sex Education and The Inbetweeners.

Ellis Jones as Anne’s dad

Ellis Jones as Anne’s dad in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe
Ellis Jones as Anne’s dad in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe. Picture: ITV

Anne’s dad is played by Ellis Jones who is probably best known for his role as the young apprentice Hal Adden, in the 1970s children's comedy series Pardon My Genie.

He then went on to appear in shows such as The Squirrels, 1914 All Out, King Lear and Measure for Measure.

He was recently an understudy to Kenneth Cranham in London's West End, and this year he will appear in Day Ten, The Tuckers and The Contract.

Alice Harding as Louise

Alice Harding made her stage debut playing the title role in Coram Boy and then went on to play Joanna in the short film Callum.

Carrie Cohen as Anne’s mum

Carrie Cohen’s credits include Prawn, The Strange Case Of Mr Inanis, Gnaw and Just Saying.

Karl Pilkington as DC Phil Bayley

Karl Pilkington plays DC Phil Bayley in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe
Karl Pilkington plays DC Phil Bayley in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe. Picture: ITV

Karl Pilkington is best known as the co-host of The Ricky Gervais Show and he also presented Sky travel comedy series An Idiot Abroad.

The comedian also fronted The Moaning of Life and made his acting debut in Ricky Gervais’ Derek.

The star also co-created, co-wrote, and starred in the comedy series Sick of It.

David Fynn as Dave Leigh

David Fynn as Dave Leigh in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe
David Fynn as Dave Leigh in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe. Picture: ITV

David Fynn started his stage career playing Dewey Finn in the West End cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical School of Rock.

His TV credits include Game of Thrones, Sherlock, Doctor Who, The Inbetweeners, Spooks and The Pembrokeshire Murders.

Who else is in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe?

  • Freddie Davies as John’s dad
  • Andrew Lancel as DC Paul Sampson
  • Francesca Knight as Flick
  • Deka Walmsley as DS Hutch Hutchinson
  • Colin Campbell as Michael
  • Tom Bonington as John’s solicitor
  • Zé Bernardino as Stefano
  • Gerard Horan as Prosecution Barrister
  • Joe Dixo as Derek Mitcham
  • Lois Chimimba as DC June Ayoade
  • David Lonsdale as Les Dolding
  • Karina Fernandes as Anne’s solicitor
  • Luis Soto as Judge

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Some Emmerdale fans think Meena will be found not guilty of murder

Emmerdale viewers spot clue Meena Jutla will be found not guilty of murder
Ella Ding has accused her Married at First Sight husband of getting with another bride

Married at First Sight Australia's Ella Ding accuses Mitchell Eynaud of getting with another bride
When is The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe on ITV?

When is The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe on ITV?

Roisin and Joe have joined the Gogglebox line up

Who are Gogglebox's new couple Roisin and Joe and what do they do for a living?

Gogglebox

The Chase's Paul Sinha called a contestant a ‘shambles’

The Chase’s Paul Sinha brands contestant ‘shambles’ after ‘least impressive round ever’

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon told her followers she struggled with mastitis

Stacey Solomon opens up about mastitis battle as she returns to social media

Celebrities

Zoe Hardman opened up about the death of her friend Caroline Flack

Zoe Hardman opens up on heartache of losing friend Caroline Flack

Celebrities

This plant could help with the mould in your house

This £6 house plant helps to prevent mould in your bathroom

Lifestyle

Can you spot it?

Man shares optical illusion that 'only 1% of people can solve'

Lifestyle

Fancy being woken up to news of an asteroid strike? We might have just the thing... (stock image)

This 'Doomsday Alarm Clock' will wake you up in the worst way possible

Lifestyle

French bulldogs and pugs could be banned in the UK

Pugs and French Bulldogs could be banned in the UK

Lifestyle

Brooklyn and Nicola got married in Miami over the weekend

Brooklyn Beckham goes for a drive in his £380k wedding gift from dad David

Celebrities

Dogs are banned from some beaches this summer

List of UK beaches which are banning dogs from May

Lifestyle

Check out Heart's Easter content

Your ultimate guide to Easter Bank Holiday weekend

Lifestyle

Why not treat yourself to a hot tub this Bank Holiday?

You can now buy an incredible inflatable hot tub for Easter - but you'll have to be quick

Lifestyle

Sue Radford treated her kids to a dream trip to Disneyland

Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford's family trip to Florida

Celebrities

The best vegan Easter Eggs to buy in the UK

The best vegan Easter Eggs to buy in the UK

Lifestyle

Tom Parker fans have been invited to celebrate his life

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey invites fans to 'celebration of life service'

Celebrities

Alison Hammond's son made a rare appearance on This Morning

Alison Hammond's son joins her for rare TV appearance on This Morning

Celebrities

A pink moon will be visible this weekend

How to see April’s Pink full Moon in the UK this weekend

Lifestyle