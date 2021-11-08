The Tower cast: Who is in the ITV drama and how do you recognise them?

8 November 2021, 15:00

The full cast list of ITV's The Tower
The full cast list of ITV's The Tower. Picture: ITV

Here's the full cast list from The Tower - including Gemma Whelan, Emmett Scanlan and Tahirah Sharif.

The Tower is a new three part series airing on ITV this winter.

It’s based on the first of a series of novels by former Met Police Office's Kate London called Post Mortem.

Following Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins and rookie cop Lizzie Adama, the show has been adapted for the screen by Homeland writer and executive producer Patrick Harbinson.

But who is in the drama and how do you recognise them?

Gemma Whelan as Ds Sarah Collins

Gemma Whelan as Ds Sarah Collins in The Towers
Gemma Whelan as Ds Sarah Collins in The Towers. Picture: ITV

Gemma Whelan is starring in the lead role of Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins.

She has previously starred in Game of Thrones, The Moorside, White House Farm, Emma, Killing Eve and Gentleman Jack.

Jimmy Akingbola as Dc Steve Bradshaw

Jimmy Akingbola as Dc Steve Bradshaw in The Tower
Jimmy Akingbola as Dc Steve Bradshaw in The Tower. Picture: ITV

Tahirah Sharif as PC Lizzie Adama

Tahirah Sharif as Pc Lizzie Adama in The Tower
Tahirah Sharif as Pc Lizzie Adama in The Tower. Picture: ITV

Tahirah Sharif is best known for playing Miss Rebecca Jessel in Netflix’s Haunting of Bly Manor.

She has also starred in a Christmas Prince and its two sequels, BBC comedy series The First Team, BBC dramas Waterloo Road and Casualty.

As for films, she starred in Ralph Fiennes' The Invisible Woman and Film 4's See Me.

Lola Elsokari as Farah Mehenni

Lola Elsokari as Farah Mehenni in The Tower
Lola Elsokari as Farah Mehenni in The Tower. Picture: ITV

Lola Elsokari is 16-years-old and new to acting so this is her first major TV role.

She is very active on TikTok and often shares videos of her cartoon drawings.

Nick Holder as Pc Hadley Matthews

Nick Holder as Pc Hadley Matthews in The Tower
Nick Holder as Pc Hadley Matthews in The Tower. Picture: ITV

Nick Holder is an actor who is best known for starring in Peaky Blinders.

His other credits include The Negotiator (2018) and Anna Karenina (2012).

Emmett J. Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw

Emmett J. Scanlan as Di Kieran Shaw in The Tower
Emmett J. Scanlan as Di Kieran Shaw in The Tower. Picture: ITV

Emmett John Scanlan is an Irish actor who is best known for playing Brendan Brady in Hollyoaks from 2010-13.

He also appeared in the BBC Two drama The Fall in 2013 and 2014, as well as Peaky Blinders Series 5, and Breakdown.

His other credits include In The Flesh series 2, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Laurie Delaney as Mary Shaw

Laurie Delaney as Mary Shaw in The Towers
Laurie Delaney as Mary Shaw in The Towers. Picture: ITV

TV fans will know Laurie Delaney for her roles in The A Word and Dementamania.

She also appeared in Coronation Street as Norcross Prison inmate Jodie Sheppard between November 2018 and January 2019.

Sally Scott as Carrie Stoddard

Sally Scott is starring in The Towers
Sally Scott is starring in The Towers. Picture: Alamy

Sally Scott is an actress based in London who’s married to Doctor Foster star Bertie Carvel.

She studied English at University before starting out as an actress doing theatre in the West End and on Broadway.

The actress has previously starred in Lewis as Nell Hathaway, as well as Trauma, Coalition and One Chance.

Karl Davies as DCI Tim Bailie

Karl Davies as DCI Tim Bailie in The Tower
Karl Davies as DCI Tim Bailie in The Tower. Picture: ITV

Karl Davies (born 6 August 1982)[1] is an English actor, and voice actor, who portrayed Lyle Anderson in the TV series Kingdom. Previously he had portrayed Robert Sugden in the ITV soap opera Emmerdale.

He has also had roles in The Syndicate, Happy Valley, Chernobyl, Game of Thrones and Call the Midwife.

Nabil Elouahabi as Younes Mehenni

Nabil Elouahabi as Younes Mehenni in The Towers
Nabil Elouahabi as Younes Mehenni in The Towers. Picture: ITV

Nabil Elouahabi is known for his role as Tariq Larousi in EastEnders from 2003 to 2005, as well as playing Rashid "Gary" Mamoon in Strangers on the Shore.

He also played Mr. Mustapha in the Netflix series Top Boy in 2011 and 2013 and has had roles in Casualty, Attachments, Only Fools and Horses and In This World.

Rex Parry as Ben Stoddard

This is Rex Parry’s first TV role.

Speaking about working with the young boy, co-star Emmett said: "The young actor playing Ben was a trouper in his little bear outfit. He took direction and smashed it out of the park every single time. He was great."

Michael Karim as Pc Arif Johar

Michael Karim as PC Arif Johar in The Tower
Michael Karim as PC Arif Johar in The Tower. Picture: ITV

Michael Karim is known for Jekyll and Hyde, The Rook and Lewis.

Joe Macauley as Custody Sergeant

Joe Macauley as Custody Sergeant in The Tower
Joe Macauley as Custody Sergeant in The Tower. Picture: ITV

Joe Macaulay has been in many TV shows before starring in The Tower.

His credits include Holby City, Peaky Blinders, Good Cop and Ripper Street.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Tower was filmed in and around Liverpool

Where was The Tower filmed? Filming locations around Liverpool and Manchester revealed
Harry Potter bosses are trying to get the cast of the film series back together

Harry Potter bosses 'planning secret cast reunion show' to mark 20th anniversary
The Tower is airing on ITV this November

The Tower episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the ITV drama on?
Jamie Tate is leaving Emmerdale

Is Jamie Tate coming back to Emmerdale or has he left for good?
Mrs Doubtfire the musical is coming to the UK

Mrs Doubtfire musical is coming to the UK next year

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon watches newborn baby Rose dream in heartwarming moment

Stacey Solomon watches newborn baby Rose dreaming in heartwarming moment

Celebrities

Eamonn Holmes looked so proud to be with his son and new granddaughter

Eamonn Holmes 'besotted' with granddaughter as family proudly mark her christening

Celebrities

We've picked out some of the best boozy advent calendars for Christmas 2021

Best boozy advent calendars for Christmas 2021: Gin, wine, prosecco, and more

Christmas

A woman has created her very own Friends themed kitchen

Savvy mum recreates Friends kitchen for £750 after always wanting Monica's apartment

Lifestyle

A passenger has shared a photo of someone else's photo

Passengers offer advice after man pokes bare feet under airline seat

Travel

Sarah Jayne Dunn has said she was sacked from Hollyoaks

Has Sarah Jayne Dunn been sacked from Hollyoaks? Actress opens up on leaving the show
One psychologist says embracing the magical month of December can make you happier

Putting your Christmas decorations up early makes you a happier person, says psychologist

Christmas

Stacey Solomon broke down in tears on her new show

Stacey Solomon breaks down in tears as she opens up about parents’ divorce

Celebrities

Make sure you know the rules around using fireworks

People setting off fireworks between the wrong times tonight face £5,000 fine

Lifestyle

Here's the Heart's picks of the best new releases and openings this month...

November Lust List: The best new food, drink, film releases, homeware and more

Shopping

The letters you don't want to see on your boarding pass

The four letters you never want to see on your plane boarding pass

Lifestyle

A dog TV channel is coming to the UK

TV channel created for dogs is launching in the UK this month

Lifestyle

Lewis McGowan was seven-years-old when he starred in the John Lewis advert

Kid from John Lewis' 2011 Christmas advert is now all grown up and a Hollywood star

Celebrities

The first Harry Potter book is called something different in the US

The reason why the first Harry Potter book has a different name in the US