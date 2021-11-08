The Tower cast: Who is in the ITV drama and how do you recognise them?

The full cast list of ITV's The Tower. Picture: ITV

Here's the full cast list from The Tower - including Gemma Whelan, Emmett Scanlan and Tahirah Sharif.

The Tower is a new three part series airing on ITV this winter.

It’s based on the first of a series of novels by former Met Police Office's Kate London called Post Mortem.

Following Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins and rookie cop Lizzie Adama, the show has been adapted for the screen by Homeland writer and executive producer Patrick Harbinson.

But who is in the drama and how do you recognise them?

Gemma Whelan as Ds Sarah Collins

Gemma Whelan as Ds Sarah Collins in The Towers. Picture: ITV

Gemma Whelan is starring in the lead role of Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins.

She has previously starred in Game of Thrones, The Moorside, White House Farm, Emma, Killing Eve and Gentleman Jack.

Jimmy Akingbola as Dc Steve Bradshaw

Jimmy Akingbola as Dc Steve Bradshaw in The Tower. Picture: ITV

Tahirah Sharif as PC Lizzie Adama

Tahirah Sharif as Pc Lizzie Adama in The Tower. Picture: ITV

Tahirah Sharif is best known for playing Miss Rebecca Jessel in Netflix’s Haunting of Bly Manor.

She has also starred in a Christmas Prince and its two sequels, BBC comedy series The First Team, BBC dramas Waterloo Road and Casualty.

As for films, she starred in Ralph Fiennes' The Invisible Woman and Film 4's See Me.

Lola Elsokari as Farah Mehenni

Lola Elsokari as Farah Mehenni in The Tower. Picture: ITV

Lola Elsokari is 16-years-old and new to acting so this is her first major TV role.

She is very active on TikTok and often shares videos of her cartoon drawings.

Nick Holder as Pc Hadley Matthews

Nick Holder as Pc Hadley Matthews in The Tower. Picture: ITV

Nick Holder is an actor who is best known for starring in Peaky Blinders.

His other credits include The Negotiator (2018) and Anna Karenina (2012).

Emmett J. Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw

Emmett J. Scanlan as Di Kieran Shaw in The Tower. Picture: ITV

Emmett John Scanlan is an Irish actor who is best known for playing Brendan Brady in Hollyoaks from 2010-13.

He also appeared in the BBC Two drama The Fall in 2013 and 2014, as well as Peaky Blinders Series 5, and Breakdown.

His other credits include In The Flesh series 2, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Laurie Delaney as Mary Shaw

Laurie Delaney as Mary Shaw in The Towers. Picture: ITV

TV fans will know Laurie Delaney for her roles in The A Word and Dementamania.

She also appeared in Coronation Street as Norcross Prison inmate Jodie Sheppard between November 2018 and January 2019.

Sally Scott as Carrie Stoddard

Sally Scott is starring in The Towers. Picture: Alamy

Sally Scott is an actress based in London who’s married to Doctor Foster star Bertie Carvel.

She studied English at University before starting out as an actress doing theatre in the West End and on Broadway.

The actress has previously starred in Lewis as Nell Hathaway, as well as Trauma, Coalition and One Chance.

Karl Davies as DCI Tim Bailie

Karl Davies as DCI Tim Bailie in The Tower. Picture: ITV

Karl Davies (born 6 August 1982)[1] is an English actor, and voice actor, who portrayed Lyle Anderson in the TV series Kingdom. Previously he had portrayed Robert Sugden in the ITV soap opera Emmerdale.

He has also had roles in The Syndicate, Happy Valley, Chernobyl, Game of Thrones and Call the Midwife.

Nabil Elouahabi as Younes Mehenni

Nabil Elouahabi as Younes Mehenni in The Towers. Picture: ITV

Nabil Elouahabi is known for his role as Tariq Larousi in EastEnders from 2003 to 2005, as well as playing Rashid "Gary" Mamoon in Strangers on the Shore.

He also played Mr. Mustapha in the Netflix series Top Boy in 2011 and 2013 and has had roles in Casualty, Attachments, Only Fools and Horses and In This World.

Rex Parry as Ben Stoddard

This is Rex Parry’s first TV role.

Speaking about working with the young boy, co-star Emmett said: "The young actor playing Ben was a trouper in his little bear outfit. He took direction and smashed it out of the park every single time. He was great."

Michael Karim as Pc Arif Johar

Michael Karim as PC Arif Johar in The Tower. Picture: ITV

Michael Karim is known for Jekyll and Hyde, The Rook and Lewis.

Joe Macauley as Custody Sergeant

Joe Macauley as Custody Sergeant in The Tower. Picture: ITV

Joe Macaulay has been in many TV shows before starring in The Tower.

His credits include Holby City, Peaky Blinders, Good Cop and Ripper Street.