The Tower episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the ITV drama on?

8 November 2021, 16:00

The Tower is airing on ITV this November
The Tower is airing on ITV this November. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of The Tower and when does it finish? Here's what we know about the ITV police drama...

ITV is back with another tense detective drama this autumn in the form of The Tower.

Adapted from Kate London’s novel Post Mortem, it is the first in the series and centres around DS Sarah Collins (Gemma Whelan).

The story begins when DS Collins and her colleague DC Steve Bradshaw are called to a horrific incident at Portland Tower in south-east London.

Gemma Whelan is starring as DS Sarah Collins in The Tower
Gemma Whelan is starring as DS Sarah Collins in The Tower. Picture: ITV

The synopsis reads: “On the ground at the bottom of the tower lie the bodies of long-serving police officer, PC Hadley Matthews, and a 15-year-old girl, Farah Mehenni.

“When she gets to the roof of the tower Sarah finds a five-year-old boy Ben, a rookie police officer, PC Lizzie Adama, and Lizzie’s boss, DI Kieran Shaw. Before Sarah can interview Lizzie about what exactly happened at the tower, Lizzie disappears.”

But how many episodes are there of The Tower and when is it on?

How many episodes are there of The Tower?

There are three episodes of The Tower on ITV. The first instalment kicks off on Monday November, 8 at 9pm on ITV.

Nick Holder as PC Hadley Matthews in The Tower
Nick Holder as PC Hadley Matthews in The Tower. Picture: ITV

The next two episodes follow on consecutive nights - Tuesday, November 9 and Wednesday, November 10 - at the same time.

The Tower episode guide:

Episode 1 - Monday, November 8

ITV synopsis: “Sarah and Steve discover that the dead girl Farah kidnapped the boy from his home and took him to the top of the tower, but they have no idea why.

“Before they can interview Lizzie she is allowed to go home by her boss, DI Kieran Shaw. When Steve goes to Lizzie’s flat, she has disappeared. Further complicating matters, they learn from Kieran that Lizzie is a key witness in a murder case involving an organised crime figure who is still at large. According to Kieran this may explain why Lizzie went on the run, it certainly means her life is in danger.

Tahirah Sharif as PC Lizzie Adama in The Tower
Tahirah Sharif as PC Lizzie Adama in The Tower. Picture: ITV

“Sarah and Steve attempt to track Lizzie down while also trying to unravel the mystery of what happened on the roof. The further they investigate, the more they suspect that they are being deliberately misled – that Kieran Shaw has, in Steve’s words, sent them down a rabbit hole. At the episode’s climax, Sarah and Lizzie will come face to face again, and we reveal that Kieran does indeed have something to hide.”

Episode 2 - Tuesday, November 9

ITV synopsis: “With Lizzie still on the run, Sarah finally persuades her boss, DCI Tim Bailie, to go public about Lizzie’s disappearance, then makes a series of discoveries about the events that led up to the Portland Tower fall which further complicate the case.

Episode 3 - Wednesday, November 10

ITV synopsis: “Lizzie decides to turn herself in, but first she meets Kieran Shaw in secret, who tries to persuade her not to implicate herself. When Sarah finally interviews Lizzie, the explosive truth about what really happened on top of the tower emerges.”

