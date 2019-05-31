Anton Du Beke suffers live This Morning blunder as he appears to confirm Harry Redknapp for Strictly Come Dancing

31 May 2019, 11:10 | Updated: 31 May 2019, 11:53

Anton De Beke appeared to drop a hint about Harry's involvement in this year's Strictly Come Dancing
Anton De Beke appeared to drop a hint about Harry's involvement in this year's Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: ITV

Did Anton Du Beke just accidentally reveal one of the stars of the new Strictly Come Dancing series?

Anton Du Beke and Rochelle Humes stood in for Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes this Friday on This Morning, as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schooled enjoy their half term.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer joined Rochelle introducing the guests on the day’s show, but appeared to accidentally drop a hint about Harry Redknapp.

Speaking about what was coming up on the show, Anton tripped over his words as he said: “Who is set to join me – well, is he – set to join Strictly Come Dancing.”

Will Harry Redknapp join the cast of Strictly Come Dancing?
Will Harry Redknapp join the cast of Strictly Come Dancing? Picture: PA

Harry’s involvement in this year’s series has been left with a question mark over it, even though the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! winner denied speculation.

Speaking the The Mirror, the former football coach said: “The BBC bosses sent over a dancer to put me through my paces for a day, but it's not for me.

"No chance. It's a great show but I can't dance to save my life, can I, Sandra?"

Harry was also previously offered the BBC gig a year ago, before he entered the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

Anton tripped over his words during the intro
Anton tripped over his words during the intro. Picture: ITV

He told the Daily Mail: “I told Jamie I was thinking of doing [Strictly] and I don't think he was pleased about it.

“And so I was offered the jungle at the same time and chose to do that.”

But what do you think, do you want to see Harry on Strictly?

