This Morning viewers SLAM new Sunday show - and brand it 'boring' and 'repetitive'

The first ever Sunday edition of This Morning was met with mixed reviews. Picture: ITV

Ruth and Eamonn Holmes presented the first instalment of This Morning Sunday at the weekend - to mixed reviews

This Morning aired for the first time ever on a Sunday this weekend, but the Ruth and Eamonn Holmes-hosted edition of the popular weekday daytime show was met with mixed reviews.

The couple and presenting duo were tasked with bringing This Morning to a new weekend audience, but viewers complained about the 'repetitive' segments on the show.

Baffled fans were confused after switching on to find that they were playing repeats of interview segments already aired during the week rather than original content for the Sunday episode.

One person tweeted: "I’m struggling to understand the purpose of #ThisMorning on a Sunday? They’re just playing “the best bits”..."

Another added: "#thismorning why are they just repeating what’s already been on this week. This is really disappointing turning back to #sundaybrunch".

Many viewers weren't keen on the 'repetitive' nature of the new show. Picture: ITV

A third chimed in with: "Shame it’s just clips from the week and not new content. Bit of a cop out. *turns @SundayBrunchC4 on instead* #thismorning #sundaybrunch".

Another wrote: "Waited all week for This Morning with Ruth and Eamon all there doing is showing clips from the past, 2 in and Philip Schofield has been on both sorry Ruth and Eamon love you both but shall not bother tuning in again #disappointed #ThisMorning"

However, many viewers were quick to tweet their glee that they had an extra day of their favourite show, with one writing: "I never get to watch it normally as I’m working. Perfect Sunday morning telly to have on alongside cooking brunch and reading the papers! #thismorning #thismorningonsunday.”

Another tweeted: “@thismorning ARE YOU KIDDING ME !! #thismorning ON A SUNDAY ? My life just can't get any better.”

ITV have commissioned ten episodes of the Sunday edition of the show, which is usually hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield Monday - Thursday and Eamonn and Ruth on Fridays.

Phil announced the news on an episode last week, saying: "Eamonn and Ruth will be taking you through the highlights of This Morning from that week with some exclusive guests and lots of weekend treats thrown in for good measure.”

And Eamonn himself added: “We’ll be there on Sundays to put the cherry on top of your best This Morning bits of the week. Not only will anything you’ve missed be featured, Ruth and I will also be adding our own fresh content that you won’t have seen.”

