Balamory's PC Plum and Miss Hoolie mark 20 years since kids show started

31 August 2022, 16:56

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Balamory was a hit kids show which aired on CBeebies from 2002 to 2005.

Balamory actors Julie Wilson Nimmo and Andrew Agnew, who played Miss Hoolie and PC Plum, are marking 20 years since the hit kids show launched.

The pair joined This Morning's Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes on the couch to talk about the impact of the show and its continued popularity two decades on.

Balamory first aired back in 2002 and ran for 253 episodes before ending in 2005.

The show became an instant hit with kids and families, and still remains an iconic classic to this day.

Balamory's PC Plum and Miss Hoolie appeared on This Morning to talk about the success of the kids show. Picture: ITV

Talking about why the show worked so well, Andrew said on This Morning: "We as characters always got there slightly after the kids, the idea was that the kids would work out what was happening before we did."

They also spoke about the diversity and inclusivity of the show, with Julie explaining: "Brian Jameson, who created the show, it was never really discussed, that was what was happening, and it was like this is an inclusive show for everybody."

She added: "What was brilliant is that the kids just went along with it, they never questioned any of it."

Actress Julie Wilson Nimmo played Miss Hoolie on the BBC kids show. Picture: ITV

Julie also revealed that back in the day she would often get hounded by toddlers in the street who recognised her from the show.

She told Vernon and Rochelle: "It was the nearest we'll ever get to becoming rock stars so it was great!"

Miss Hoolie would update the kids each episode on what was happening in Balamory. Picture: BBC

The actors also spoke about the location where Balamory was filmed, Tobermory in Scotland.

Julie and Andrew said that the residents were very welcoming when they were filming, and that while most of the houses were already painted bright colours, some residents agreed to having their homes painted for the series.

Both Julie and Andrew are still acting, and currently both appear in a Scottish TV show called Scots Squad.

The pair also said they would be up for filming new episodes of Balamory, but that there currently aren't any conversations around this happening.

