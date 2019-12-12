Holly Willoughby swears live on This Morning after Jamie Oliver's pan catches fire

The presenter let slip a naughty word live on air after she downed a few glasses of Prosecco on yesterday's episode.

Holly Willoughby accidentally swore on yesterday's This Morning episode where she and Phillip Schofield joined TV chef Jamie Oliver in a cooking segment of the show.

The blonde presenter, 38, was helping Jamie cook some Christmas food on the show when he asked her to flip the pan.

Holly's hair was nearly caught on fire during the cooking segment. Picture: ITV

Holly flipped the mushroom stroganoff when she dropped a bit of the food and exclaimed "sh*t!" live on air.

Jamie's pan also caught on fire and from it came huge pink flames, alarming the presenter as her hair nearly caught on fire.

After dropping the swear word, the star quickly put her hand over her mouth once she'd realised what she had said.

And Phillip also noticed, as he looked over and put a finger to his lips, implying her to keep quiet about it and continue with the show without acknowledging it.

Phillip heard the slip and put his finger to his lips afterwards. Picture: ITV

Phillip, 57, stayed relatively calm as he chopped some food, but as Holly let out a scream after the flamed went up, he joked that he wanted that noise as his ringtone.

However, the gaffe didn't go unnoticed as those watching at home took to Twitter to discuss what they'd just heard.

One said: "Holly thinking no one saw her swear.”

Another added: “Oooohhhhhh you said a naughty word @hollywills #ThisMorning Don't worry, no-one noticed except me and @Schofe.”

Before the segment, the presenters enjoyed around eight glasses of bubbly. Picture: ITV

This all came just after a section on the show where the pair were testing different types of fizz.

Both of them tested Prosecco, Champagne, Cava and more from a variety of stores and budgets for every family and both Phil and Holly enjoyed what was on offer.

This Morning has been contacted by Heart for comment.