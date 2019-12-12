Holly Willoughby swears live on This Morning after Jamie Oliver's pan catches fire

12 December 2019, 12:21

The presenter let slip a naughty word live on air after she downed a few glasses of Prosecco on yesterday's episode.

Holly Willoughby accidentally swore on yesterday's This Morning episode where she and Phillip Schofield joined TV chef Jamie Oliver in a cooking segment of the show.

The blonde presenter, 38, was helping Jamie cook some Christmas food on the show when he asked her to flip the pan.

Holly's hair was nearly caught on fire during the cooking segment
Holly's hair was nearly caught on fire during the cooking segment. Picture: ITV

Holly flipped the mushroom stroganoff when she dropped a bit of the food and exclaimed "sh*t!" live on air.

Jamie's pan also caught on fire and from it came huge pink flames, alarming the presenter as her hair nearly caught on fire.

After dropping the swear word, the star quickly put her hand over her mouth once she'd realised what she had said.

And Phillip also noticed, as he looked over and put a finger to his lips, implying her to keep quiet about it and continue with the show without acknowledging it.

Phillip heard the slip and put his finger to his lips afterwards
Phillip heard the slip and put his finger to his lips afterwards. Picture: ITV

Phillip, 57, stayed relatively calm as he chopped some food, but as Holly let out a scream after the flamed went up, he joked that he wanted that noise as his ringtone.

However, the gaffe didn't go unnoticed as those watching at home took to Twitter to discuss what they'd just heard.

One said: "Holly thinking no one saw her swear.”

Another added: “Oooohhhhhh you said a naughty word @hollywills  #ThisMorning  Don't worry, no-one noticed except me and @Schofe.”

Before the segment, the presenters enjoyed around eight glasses of bubbly
Before the segment, the presenters enjoyed around eight glasses of bubbly. Picture: ITV

This all came just after a section on the show where the pair were testing different types of fizz.

Both of them tested Prosecco, Champagne, Cava and more from a variety of stores and budgets for every family and both Phil and Holly enjoyed what was on offer.

This Morning has been contacted by Heart for comment.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

This is what dances the Strictly stars are doing for the final

Strictly Come Dancing final 2019: Songs and routines revealed - including judges choice and showdance

Strictly Come Dancing

You season 2 will be out very soon and we can't wait

The cast of Netflix's You season 2 has been announced

Joe Sugg reveals he's injured himself

Joe Sugg suffers painful injury while training for Strictly Christmas special with girlfriend Dianne Buswell

Strictly Come Dancing

Here's what the cast of Love Actually look like now

What the cast of Love Actually look like 16 years after the Christmas film’s debut
The public has voted Dec more attractive than Ant

Dec Donnelly voted sexier than Ant McPartlin after I’m A Celeb fans notice his ‘huge bulge’

Trending on Heart

This is what you should feed your pets at Christmas

What can your pet eat from your Christmas dinner? The safe and dangerous festive foods for dogs and cats

Christmas

The amazing tech device will make life so much easier for pet owners

This pooper scooper robot automatically detects and cleans up your animal's mess

Lifestyle

Keep your towel to yourself and wash it regularly

Why sharing a towel with your partner could mean you’re sharing poo particles

Lifestyle

Adam Thomas surprises son Teddy, 5, with return in sweet video after two months away in Australia filming Extra Camp

Adam Thomas surprises son Teddy, 5, with return in sweet video after two months away in Australia filming Extra Camp

Celebrities

The male dolls sport realistic-looking genitals

Parents outraged after discovering male LOL Surprise dolls have realistic genitals

Lifestyle

Barbara Windsor has made a rare TV appearance

Barbara Windsor delights fans with rare TV appearance on GMB

Celebrities