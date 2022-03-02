'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev is being sued by the Leviev family

2 March 2022, 11:54

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Simon Leviev, the subject of Netflix show 'The Tinder Swindler' is being sued by the Leviev family.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Leviev family are suing so-called 'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev for claiming to be related to them.

The Netflix documentary claims that Simon - real name Shimon Hayut - pretended to be the son of billionaire diamond mogul Lev Leviev, and conned multiple women after meeting them on dating apps. 

The lawsuit was filed in the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court in Israel on behalf of the Leviev family.

Simon recently told Inside Edition that he's not the son of Leviev and "never presented himself to be".

However, according to a document obtained by E! News on 28 February, Hayut is being sued by the Leviev family for impersonation.

Simon Leviev was the subject of Netflix show The Tinder Swindler
Simon Leviev was the subject of Netflix show The Tinder Swindler. Picture: Instagram

"Shimon Hayut is a fraud who stole our family’s identity and has tried to exploit our good name to con victims out of millions of dollars," Leviev’s daughter, Chagit Leviev, told E! News in a statement.

She added: "He has no relation to the Leviev family and has no affiliation with our company LLD Diamonds. I am relieved that his real identity and actions have been globally exposed, and hopefully this will bring an end to his unscrupulous actions."

Simon has denied that he is the 'Tinder Swindler'
Simon has denied that he is the 'Tinder Swindler'. Picture: Instagram

The lawsuit claims that Hayut has been making "false representations as being the son of Lev Leviev and receiving numerous benefits (including material ones)".

It also claims that he "defrauded, cheated, conned, falsified, and hurt women, men and businesses".

Hayut has denied allegations that he is the 'Tinder Swindler', and previously insisted that he's "not the monster that everyone else has created".

