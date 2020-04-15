Tom Hardy reveals he's returning to CBeebies Bedtime for a whole week

15 April 2020, 10:12

Tom Hardy will be presenting another week of shows
Tom Hardy will be presenting another week of shows. Picture: BBC

The hunk will be back on our screens soon after over a million requests were submitted and we'll 100 per cent be tuning in, and not for the kids.

Tom Hardy has revealed the exciting news that he'll be retuning to present the very popular bedtime stories on the infant children's channel, CBeebies.

The Hollywood actor, 42, has previously presented the show a number of times, and it's gone down a treat every time, especially with the mums.

Tom will be reading out six new bedtime stories
Tom will be reading out six new bedtime stories. Picture: BBC

Londoner Tom has a very distinctive voice, and his soothing tones work perfectly for sending children to sleep.

A father to 12-year-old son Louis, the Peaky Blinders star explained he decided to return to film six more episodes for the BBC as he has been feeling vulnerable during the lockdown. 

Announcing the exciting return, he said: "Hello. I’m Tom. Sometimes, on a day like this, I feel strong and happy.

"But, on other days, I just need somebody to give me a hug."

...We'd give you a hug Tom?

A close source has also revealed to The Sun: "Tom was eager to help families in isolation and felt this might give parents a break. 

"CBeebies were obviously delighted, they know he is a big hit. Especially with mums."

The first story Tom will be reading is called Hug Me by Simona Ciraolo. 

He will also read Under The Same Sky by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnston, There’s a Tiger in the Garden by Lizzy Stewart, Don’t Worry, Little Crab by Chris Haughton and The Problem With Problems by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks.

Tom filmed the episodes in his garden
Tom filmed the episodes in his garden. Picture: BBC

The brand new episodes will be aired daily from Monday 27 April to Friday 1 May, with a bonus sixth story yet to have a confirmed date.

All of the episodes were filmed in Tom's garden practicing safe social distancing.

The star first appeared on CBeebies in 2016 and his stories have been requested 1.07million times on BBC iPlayer since.

