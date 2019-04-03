Sam Faiers hints Mark Wright and Lauren Goodger could reunite for TOWIE 10th anniversary
TOWIE will be celebrating it's 10th anniversary this year, and some cast members hope the producers will air a special episode.
Former The Only Way is Essex star Sam Faiers has said she would be up for the cast reuniting for a 10th anniversary special now the reality series has been on screens for a decade.
Sam, 28, told The Sun: "Ten years this September is my first TOWIE show. ITV should do a reunion for ten years."
"They should make one with all the cast because ten years is a long time and so much has happened since then."I always know how long it's been because I started the show when I was 19 - I'm 28 now."
Sam is hoping that Mark Wright and Lauren Goodger would be able to put their differences behind them for the sake of a reunion show.
The pair famously had an on-off relationship in the early series, and even got engaged on the show.
Mark and Lauren finally split in 2012, with Mark going on to marry Michelle Keegan, and the exes had a number of public spats over Twitter.
However, Sam denies there is still any bad blood between the pair.
Sam continued: "[Lauren and Mark] was so many years ago."It's all water under the bridge now and I'm sure they would both be fine."