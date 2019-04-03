Sam Faiers hints Mark Wright and Lauren Goodger could reunite for TOWIE 10th anniversary

3 April 2019, 11:31

Lauren Goodger and Mark Wright
Lauren Goodger and Mark Wright. Picture: Instagram

TOWIE will be celebrating it's 10th anniversary this year, and some cast members hope the producers will air a special episode.

Former The Only Way is Essex star Sam Faiers has said she would be up for the cast reuniting for a 10th anniversary special now the reality series has been on screens for a decade.

Sam, 28, told The Sun: "Ten years this September is my first TOWIE show. ITV should do a reunion for ten years."

"They should make one with all the cast because ten years is a long time and so much has happened since then."I always know how long it's been because I started the show when I was 19 - I'm 28 now."

Sam is hoping that Mark Wright and Lauren Goodger would be able to put their differences behind them for the sake of a reunion show.

The pair famously had an on-off relationship in the early series, and even got engaged on the show.

Sam Faiers
Sam Faiers is hoping for a TOWIE reunion . Picture: Instagram

Mark and Lauren finally split in 2012, with Mark going on to marry Michelle Keegan, and the exes had a number of public spats over Twitter.

However, Sam denies there is still any bad blood between the pair.

Sam continued: "[Lauren and Mark] was so many years ago."It's all water under the bridge now and I'm sure they would both be fine."

