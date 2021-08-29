Vigil cast: Who is in the thriller series and where have you seen them before?

Who is in the cast of BBC's Vigil and what else have they been in?

BBC’s new six part drama Vigil follows the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine.

It is said to bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services, with DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) leading an investigation into a conspiracy that threatens the very heart of Britain’s nuclear deterrent.

But who else stars in the drama? And what have you seen them in before? Here’s the full cast…

Suranne Jones as Amy Silva

Suranne Jones as Amy Silva in Vigil. Picture: BBC

Leading the cast, Suranne Jones is playing DCI Amy Silva.

TV fans will recognise Suranne from her long list of impressive roles including Coronation Street, Gentleman Jack and Doctor Foster.

Speaking about what viewers can expect from her latest role, Suranne said: " Amy Silva is a brilliantly complex character, thrown into a highly charged situation where her authority is weakened.

"We watch as she navigates her own personal trauma and loss, all at a time when she's questioning her relationships and life choices."

Martin Compston as Craig Burke

Martin Compston as Craig Burke in Vigil. Picture: BBC

After the Line of Duty season six finale, we’re all excited that Martin Compston is back on our screens.

As well as playing Steve Arnott for ten years, viewers will also recognise him for recently playing the lead in BBC drama The Nest, as well as Mary Queen of Scots and Filth.

Martin played Liam in Ken Loach's Sweet Sixteen and Paul Ferris in The Wee Man.

Rose Leslie as Kirsten Longacre

Rose Leslie as Kirsten Longacre in Vigil. Picture: BBC

TV lovers will recognise Rose as Gwen Dawson in the ITV drama series Downton Abbey.

Other credits include New Town, Blandings, Utopia, The Great Fire and Luther.

Shaun Evans as Glover

Shaun Evans as Glover in Vigil. Picture: BBC

Shaun Francis Evans is best known for playing a young Endeavour Morse in the ITV drama series Endeavour.

He is also a successful director and has directed three episodes of BBC medical drama Casualty.

Paterson Joseph as Newsome

Paterson Joseph as Newsome in Vigil. Picture: BBC

Paterson D. Joseph started off his career in theatre, in productions such as King Lear and Love's Labour's Lost all the way back in 1990.

He has also had roles in Casualty, Peep Show, Green Wing, Law & Order: UK and Timeless.

His film roles also include The Beach, Greenfingers and The Other Man.

Aisha Toussaint as Cat

Aisha Toussaint as Cat in Vigil. Picture: BBC

Aisha Toussaint, 26, is best known for portraying the role of Jules Belmont in River City and in 2017, she began presenting the CBBC series Raven.

Anjli Mohindra as Doc Doc

Anjli Mohindra has a long list of impressive acting credits to her name.

She has previously starred in The Sarah Jane Adventures, Bodyguard, Doctor Who, Midsomer Murders and The Missing.

Connor Swindells as Hadlow

Connor Ryan Swindells played Adam Groff in Sex Education. Picture: PA Images

Netflix fans will know Connor Ryan Swindells for his role as Adam Groff in Sex Education.

His other credits include Harlots and Jamestown.

Reuben Joseph as Porter

Reuben Joseph as Porter in Vigil. Picture: BBC

Reuben trained at Glasgow Clyde College and graduated in 2018.

He is best known for his theatre roles which include Rapunzel, The Cheviot, the Stag and the Black, Black Oil, Midsummer and Sinbad.

Adam James as Prentice

Adam James as Prentice in Vigil. Picture: BBC

Casualty fans will know Adam James as Pete Guildford which he played back in 2005.

He also appeared in Extras, as the new agent of Ricky Gervais's character and has had roles in Ashes to Ashes and Doctor Who.

Adam has also starred in shows such as Hotel Babylon, Doctor Who, Hustle, Holby City, I May Destroy You and most recently, Belgravia.

Gary Lewis as Colin Robertson

Gary Lewis as Colin Robertson in Vigil. Picture: BBC

Before his role in Vigil, Gary Lewis has starred in films such as Billy Elliot, Joyeux Noël, Gangs of New York, Eragon and Three and Out.

As for TV shows, he has starred in in Supervolcano, It’s A Sin, His Dark Materials, Death in Paradise and Silent Witness.

Stephen Dillane as Shaw

Stephen Dillane is starring in Vigil. Picture: PA Images

Stephen John Dillane has previously had a long list of credits to his name, including playing Stannis Baratheon in Game of Thrones.

He is also an experienced stage actor who has starred in plays synch as The Real Thing, Hamlet and Angels in America.

Stephen also played Mark Siddall in Coronation Street all the way back in 1986 and played Graham Sutherland in The Crown.

Lolita Chakrabarti as Branning

Lolita Chakrabarti is starring in BBC's Vigil. Picture: PA Images

Lolita Chakrabarti’s screen credits include Intruders, Bodies, Vera, Hustle, Holby City, Silent Witness, and The Bill.

Daniel Portman as Gary Walsh

Daniel Portman is starring in Vigil. Picture: PA Images

Daniel Portman is best known for playing the role of Podrick Payne in Game of Thrones from 2012 to 2019.

He also starred in Scottish soap opera River City in 2011.

Lorne MacFadyen as Doward

Lorne MacFadyen as Doward in Vigil. Picture: BBC

Lorne MacFadyen played Angus Tulloch in ITV detective drama, Shetland on BBC One.

He was also part of the ensemble cast in the 1950s set series of crime drama Grantchester on ITV in 2016, as well playing Bobby in the ITV drama Tina and Bobby.

Lauren Lyle as Jade

Lauren Lyle played Marsali MacKimmie Fraser in the Starz television drama Outlander, as well as starring in Holby City and BBC’s Broken.