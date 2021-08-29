Vigil episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the BBC drama on?

How many episodes of BBC's Vigil are there? Here's what you need to know...

If you’re after a brand new drama to get stuck into, you’re in luck because Vigil is airing this autumn.

The series stars Suranne Jones and Martin Compston and follows DCI Amy Silva as she boards the titular submarine to investigate a suspicious death.

But she finds out more than she bargains for when she stumbles upon a dark conspiracy at the heart of Britain’s national security in the process.

Vigil stars Martin Compston. Picture: BBC

So, how many episodes are there of Vigil and when is it on BBC? Here’s what we know…

How many episodes of Vigil are there?

There are six episodes of Vigil.

The first episode airs on Sunday 29th August at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with the second on Monday 30th August at the same time.

The remaining episodes will air each week on Sunday from then onwards, meaning the final episode will be on Sunday 26th September.

Vigil episode guide:

The series, which is set in Scotland, revolves around the events after the mysterious disappearance of a fishing trawler and a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine.

Vigil is airing on BBC this month. Picture: BBC

The two incidents see a conflict between local police and British security officers, with the Navy also involved.

According to the synopsis: “DCI Amy Silva leads an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that threatens the very heart of Britain’s nuclear deterrent.”

The series was created by Tom Edge and Ed Macdonald, with Tom saying: “I’m completely thrilled to be making this series with the talented people at World Productions and BBC Drama. The ‘Continuous At Sea Deterrent’, better known as ‘Trident’, has been a contentious part of national life for half a century now, a stock of nuclear missiles kept hundreds of feet below the sea surface.

“But this world has rarely been explored on screen. I can’t wait to take a BBC One audience down with us, into the pitch-black icy waters of the unseen Atlantic, where tomorrow’s geopolitical struggles are already being played out.”