The Circle 2019: Channel 4 show's start date and what is the new premise of season two?

The new series is HERE and we can't wait to see it back on our screens. Picture: Channel 4

By Mared Parry

Then competition show had viewers hooked last season and the Channel 4 hit is back again for 2019.

The Circle 2019 is nearly here and we are super excited for the newest series to kick off.

But what date does the Channel 4 show start, when is it on and what is the show's premise? We reveal all...

The show will see a number of contestants pose as either themselves or as catfishes. Picture: Channel 4

When does The Circle season two start?

The Circle will start on Tuesday, 24th of September 2019 and will run for three weeks.

It'll be on at 9pm every night on Channel 4 and will be presented by former Big Brother host, Emma Willis.

She replaces last year's presenters, Maya Jama and Alice Levine.

The lineup has been announced for the initial launch but there are a number of 'players' on standby and they will enter constantly over the next three weeks.

What is the premise of the show?

The Circle is a reality game show set around the idea of a dystopian world where people only socialise through their social media accounts.

A number of contestants are placed in their own apartments within the same building for up to three weeks, where they can only socialise with their neighbours on The Circle, the show's own made-up social media platform.

However, things aren't as simple as they may seem at first, the contestants are battling it out in a popularity contest to win a whopping £100,000.

There's a number of good looking contestants in this year's lineup. Picture: Channel 4

And they won't all be posing as their true selves, or even as themselves at all!

Last year's winner, Alex Hoburn posed as his girlfriend so it's proof that it is possible to go all the way whilst cat fishing other contestants.

Every day the remaining competitions will give points to the others based on which ones they prefer, or they could play a total game and give the points tactically.

Whoever gets the lowest amount of points is 'blocked' from the game and has to leave.