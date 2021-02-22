Where was Below Deck Mediterranean season one filmed?

Below Deck Med was filmed in Greece. Picture: Bravo

We can guarantee that Below Deck Mediterranean is set to be your new favourite reality show, with season one airing on E4 this month.

The show was originally broadcast on Bravo in the US back in May 2016 and follows the staff on board a luxury motor yacht called Ionian Princess.

The first series saw Captain Mark Howard try to control his wild new crew helped by chef Ben Robinson and chief stewardess Hannah Ferrier.

Below Deck Med season one was filmed in Greece and the surrounding islands.

Crew and guests traveled on the Ionian Princess, which is a 150-foot motor yacht complete with mahogany wood-glossed walls and an ornate stateroom.

The Daily Dish has previously revealed what production looks for in a location for the series, explaining that it needs to have access to a major airport to fly charter guests in and out easily.

Chef Ben Robinson stars in Below Deck Med season one. Picture: Bravo

Due to all the food and drink that needs to be ordered for the guests ahead of each charter, the location always has to have local suppliers nearby which can deliver provisions very quickly.

There also needs to be nearby hotels so the production crew can stay nearby while shooting the season for six weeks.

Meanwhile, the cast of Below Deck Med season one is made up of familiar face Chef Ben Robinson, who starred in the original series which is filmed in the Carribean.

New chief stew, Hannah Ferrier also joined the crew, as well as Captain Mark Howard and bosun Bryan Kattenburg.

Julia d'Albert Pusey joined as 2nd Stewardess and Tiffany Copeland was 3rd Stewardess, while Bobby Giancola, Jen Riservato and Danny Zureikat were all Deckhands.