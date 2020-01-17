Where is Deadwater Fell filmed? Culzean Beach and other west Scotland locations for Channel 4 drama

By Naomi Bartram

Channel 4’s new drama Deadwater Fell takes place in the fictional village of Kirkdarroch.

Another gripping drama hit our TV screens on Friday, as David Tennant made his debut as Tom Kendrick in Deadwater Fell.

The Channel 4 thriller tells the story of a man accused of murdering his family after a fire breaks out in his home and tragically kills his wife and three young children.

As the sleepy little village in Scotland becomes rife with suspicion, the community is left wondering if anything they knew about their neighbours is true.

It’s fair to say the first episode kept us all on the edge of our seat, but viewers at home were left wondering where the series was filmed. So, here’s everything you need to know about the locations of Deadwater Fell.

Deadwater Fell is filmed in Scotland. Picture: Channel 4

Where is Deadwater fell filmed?

Deadwater fell is set in the fictional Scottish village of Kirkdarroch, but most of the filming took place in the very real East Ayrshire village of Dunlop, as well as Kilbarchanin in Renfrewshire.

It might be close to Glasgow, but the village gives the impression of being in the middle of nowhere, providing the perfect backdrop for this close knit community.

Kilbarchan has a population of 3,622, while Dunlop has around 1,127. Several residents from the small villages even ended up appearing on the show as extras.

Deadwater Fell debuted on Friday. Picture: Channel 4

As for the beach scene in last week’s show, Culzean Country Park and Culzean Beach were both used.

Speaking about the unique filming locations, actor David Tennant previously told Radio Times: "Just in practical terms, you can be in the centre of a big city and then 10 minutes later you can be in the middle of nowhere around Glasgow.

"From a filming point of view, that’s quite useful to have all those little villages in between them.”

David Tennant stars in Deadwater Fell. Picture: Channel 4

What is Deadwater fell about?

The drama begins when a small community is hit by a devastating tragedy when a fire breaks out in a family home and Tom Kendrick’s three children and wife Kate are found dead.

However, when it becomes clear the family wasn’t killed in the fire, Tom becomes the prime suspect.

Who is in the cast of Deadwater Fell?

As well as Doctor Who and Broadchurch star David Tennant, the drama features Anna Madeley from The Crown, Cush Jumbo, Matthew McNulty, Maureen Beattie, Jamie Michie, Laurie Brett, Gordon Brown, Lindy Whiteford and Ron Donachie.