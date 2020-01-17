Where is Deadwater Fell filmed? Culzean Beach and other west Scotland locations for Channel 4 drama

17 January 2020, 20:45 | Updated: 17 January 2020, 20:46

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Channel 4’s new drama Deadwater Fell takes place in the fictional village of Kirkdarroch.

Another gripping drama hit our TV screens on Friday, as David Tennant made his debut as Tom Kendrick in Deadwater Fell.

The Channel 4 thriller tells the story of a man accused of murdering his family after a fire breaks out in his home and tragically kills his wife and three young children.

As the sleepy little village in Scotland becomes rife with suspicion, the community is left wondering if anything they knew about their neighbours is true.

It’s fair to say the first episode kept us all on the edge of our seat, but viewers at home were left wondering where the series was filmed. So, here’s everything you need to know about the locations of Deadwater Fell.

Deadwater Fell is filmed in Scotland
Deadwater Fell is filmed in Scotland. Picture: Channel 4

Where is Deadwater fell filmed?

Deadwater fell is set in the fictional Scottish village of Kirkdarroch, but most of the filming took place in the very real East Ayrshire village of Dunlop, as well as Kilbarchanin in Renfrewshire.

Read More: Laura Whitmore 'upset' by Love Island toff Ollie Williams' 'trophy hunting' pics

It might be close to Glasgow, but the village gives the impression of being in the middle of nowhere, providing the perfect backdrop for this close knit community.

Kilbarchan has a population of 3,622, while Dunlop has around 1,127. Several residents from the small villages even ended up appearing on the show as extras.

Read More: Emmerdale’s James Hooton reveals he sold socks on the street before soap as he opens up on money struggles

Deadwater Fell debuted on Friday
Deadwater Fell debuted on Friday. Picture: Channel 4

As for the beach scene in last week’s show, Culzean Country Park and Culzean Beach were both used.

Speaking about the unique filming locations, actor David Tennant previously told Radio Times: "Just in practical terms, you can be in the centre of a big city and then 10 minutes later you can be in the middle of nowhere around Glasgow.

"From a filming point of view, that’s quite useful to have all those little villages in between them.”

David Tennant stars in Deadwater Fell
David Tennant stars in Deadwater Fell. Picture: Channel 4

What is Deadwater fell about?

The drama begins when a small community is hit by a devastating tragedy when a fire breaks out in a family home and Tom Kendrick’s three children and wife Kate are found dead.

However, when it becomes clear the family wasn’t killed in the fire, Tom becomes the prime suspect.

Who is in the cast of Deadwater Fell?

As well as Doctor Who and Broadchurch star David Tennant, the drama features Anna Madeley from The Crown, Cush Jumbo, Matthew McNulty, Maureen Beattie, Jamie Michie, Laurie Brett, Gordon Brown, Lindy Whiteford and Ron Donachie.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Sianniese and Connagh

Love Island's Siannise Fudge makes epic blunder trying to impress Connagh Howard
Is Sharon set to take revenge on Phil Mitchell?

Eastenders' Sharon and Phil Mitchell storyline spoilers: Three things to look out for as viewers predict deadly twist
Aaron Dingle has left Emmerdale

Emmerdale spoilers: Why did Aaron Dingle leave and when will he return?
The This Morning studio descended into chaos

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes in awkward This Morning blunder as competition goes wrong live on air

This Morning

The R hats have gone down a storm with islanders and fans of the show alike

Where are the Love Island 'R' hats from? Here's where you can buy them

Trending on Heart

Will.i.am's relationship history revealed

Does will.i.am have a partner or girlfriend? Rumours and relationships revealed
Everything you need to know about Will.I.am

The Voice will.i.am: Real name, net worth and girlfriend history revealed
Seaham Trinity Primary School have been forced to call in pest control experts

Primary school forced to call in pest control as rats invade premises

Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about Olly Murs' girlfriend

Who is Olly Murs? Girlfriend, net worth and most famous songs revealed
Paul Sinha has hit out at trolls

The Chase's Sinnerman hits back at trolls revealing £80k defeat happened just after Parkinson's diagnosis