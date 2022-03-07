Where was ITV's Our House filmed? Locations in London revealed

7 March 2022, 18:00

Our House was filmed across London
Our House was filmed across London. Picture: ITV

Our House filming locations: Where is the house in Martin Compston's new ITV drama?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you’re looking for another ITV drama to get stuck into, look no further than Our House.

The four part series follows a wife who comes home one day to find that her husband is missing, and a strange family has moved into their house.

Starring Line of Duty actor Martin Compston and Downton Abbey’s Tuppence Middleton, it’s based on Louise Candlish’s hit 2018 novel of the same name.

But where was the TV adaptation filmed? Here’s what we know…

Our House was filmed in and around south London
Our House was filmed in and around south London. Picture: ITV

Where was ITV's Our House filmed?

Our House was filmed in South London back in 2021, with the family house set in an upscale London neighborhood.

While the exact location of the idyllic-looking street has not been revealed, it is south of the River Thames.

The house itself will appear both in present-day and in flashbacks.

Meanwhile, wider scenes of Our House were filmed across Greater London.

Louise Candlish's best-selling novel follows a woman called Fi (Middleton) who returns to her upscale London home, only to find that a stranger has moved in and all of her possessions are missing.

Martin Compston is starring in Our House
Martin Compston is starring in Our House. Picture: ITV

She then realises that her estranged husband Bram (Compston), has also disappeared.

Fi soon starts to discover all the lies her partner has been hiding and the truth about their relationship comes to light.

Opening up about her new role as Fi, actress Tuppence Middleton said: "What struck me about Our House is its immense relatability; it’s a story where you catch a glimpse of yourself in the characters, and you get the chilling realisation that what happens to Fi could happen to anyone.

“What a fantastic opportunity to work alongside ITV and the team at Red Planet Pictures to adapt this artfully plotted novel.”

Line of Duty star Martin Compston added: “I’m absolutely delighted to be part of the cast of Our House in the role of Bram.

“The scripts are genuinely thrilling, packed with twists and turns that kept me guessing until the end. I’m excited to bring them to the screen.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Our House is said to be based on a true story

Inside the true story of property fraud behind ITV drama Our House
Martin Compston plays DS Steve Arnott in Line of Duty

Who is Martin Compston? Height, career and wife revealed

Our House is airing over four nights

Our House episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the ITV drama next on?
Martin Compston plays DS Steve Arnott in Line of Duty

What is Martin Compston's net worth?

Aunt Polly's voice was heard in episode two of Peaky Blinders last night

Peaky Blinders viewers in tears at Aunt Polly reference in episode two

Trending on Heart

Amanda and Ashley sat down for a candid International Women's Day chat

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts sit down for candid International Women's Day chat
Get involved with the conversation around gender equality this International Women's Day with these virtual events

International Women's Day 2022: Virtual talks, webinars and round-tables to empower you

Lifestyle

Our picks of some of the best female-led podcasts to listen to on International Women's Day

7 incredible female-led podcasts to listen to on International Women's Day

Lifestyle

Lynda Baron has died aged 82

Open All Hours and Come Outside star Lynda Baron dies aged 82

Celebrities

An amazing trick to make your towels softer

Mrs Hinch fan reveals genius 29p hack to get old towels feeling soft again

Lifestyle

Ross Boatman plays Harvey in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders star Ross Boatman's life away from Harvey Monroe
Drivers can't identify this dashboard symbol

A third of drivers can't identify 'simple' dashboard symbol

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blue floral dress from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue floral dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Martin Compston has teased a new Line of Duty series

Martin Compston tells Heart Breakfast Line Of Duty could be back
Line of Duty's Martin Compston is married to Tianna Chanel Flynn

Inside Martin Compston's relationship with actress wife Tianna Chanel Flynn
A list sustainable brands run by women

International Women's Day: Female-owned sustainable and ethical brands

Lifestyle

Our House is airing on ITV

Our House cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Martin Compston and where have you seen them before?
The Ipcress File is based on a novel of the same name

Is ITV's The Ipcress File a true story and is it the same as the film?
The Ipcress File was filmed in Liverpool and Croatia

Where was The Ipcress File filmed? Locations in Liverpool and Croatia revealed
The Ipcress File is on ITV this month

The Ipcress File episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama?