Where was ITV's Our House filmed? Locations in London revealed

Our House was filmed across London. Picture: ITV

Our House filming locations: Where is the house in Martin Compston's new ITV drama?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you’re looking for another ITV drama to get stuck into, look no further than Our House.

The four part series follows a wife who comes home one day to find that her husband is missing, and a strange family has moved into their house.

Starring Line of Duty actor Martin Compston and Downton Abbey’s Tuppence Middleton, it’s based on Louise Candlish’s hit 2018 novel of the same name.

But where was the TV adaptation filmed? Here’s what we know…

Our House was filmed in and around south London. Picture: ITV

Where was ITV's Our House filmed?

Our House was filmed in South London back in 2021, with the family house set in an upscale London neighborhood.

While the exact location of the idyllic-looking street has not been revealed, it is south of the River Thames.

The house itself will appear both in present-day and in flashbacks.

Meanwhile, wider scenes of Our House were filmed across Greater London.

Louise Candlish's best-selling novel follows a woman called Fi (Middleton) who returns to her upscale London home, only to find that a stranger has moved in and all of her possessions are missing.

Martin Compston is starring in Our House. Picture: ITV

She then realises that her estranged husband Bram (Compston), has also disappeared.

Fi soon starts to discover all the lies her partner has been hiding and the truth about their relationship comes to light.

Opening up about her new role as Fi, actress Tuppence Middleton said: "What struck me about Our House is its immense relatability; it’s a story where you catch a glimpse of yourself in the characters, and you get the chilling realisation that what happens to Fi could happen to anyone.

“What a fantastic opportunity to work alongside ITV and the team at Red Planet Pictures to adapt this artfully plotted novel.”

Line of Duty star Martin Compston added: “I’m absolutely delighted to be part of the cast of Our House in the role of Bram.

“The scripts are genuinely thrilling, packed with twists and turns that kept me guessing until the end. I’m excited to bring them to the screen.”