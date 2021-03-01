Where is the Masterchef 2021 kitchen?

1 March 2021, 19:18

The Masterchef kitchen is in London
The Masterchef kitchen is in London. Picture: BBC

Where is Masterchef 2021 filmed and where is the studio location?

Masterchef is finally back on our screens this March, with a whole new batch of cooking hopefuls trying to impress John Torode and Gregg Wallis.

The 17th series of the show will see 40 amateur cooks arrive at the Masterchef Kitchen, but this time there are a few differences.

Filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, there are strict social distancing measures in place.

So, where is the Masterchef kitchen and where was the BBC show filmed?

Where is the Masterchef 2021 kitchen?

MasterChef has been filmed at 3 Mills Studios, in East London since 2014.

Masterchef is back on our screens this March
Masterchef is back on our screens this March. Picture: BBC

It is on the site of a former distillery that is now a film and television studio, and is located in the London Borough of Newham.

Read More: Masterchef behind-the-scenes secrets: What happens to the leftover food and how long do they film for?

The studio has also been used for many other TV shows including Gordon Ramsey: Cookalong Live, Million Pound Drop Live and Bad Girls.

Meanwhile, Masterchef begins with four weeks of heats which will each see ten cooks compete.

They’ll be split into groups of five before facing the Signature Dish round, during which the best two cooks are voted straight through to the next stage.

In a new round called the Favourite Ingredients Challenge, the remaining three get a second chance to prove themselves.

The top four contestants will later be tasked with impressing past MasterChef finalists and winners before two more cooks are eliminated.

Another new round involves impressing renowned chef Grace Dent, who challenges the contestants to make their take on a great British pudding.

Last year, Thomas Frake beat off competition and was crowned the winner of Masterchef 2020.

After winning the trophy, Thomas said: "Honestly, it’s a dream come true. It’s been immense and the best thing I’ve ever done in my life.

"I can’t see me not working in food for the rest of my life because it just makes me happy seeing other people happy with it."

John added: "Thomas is a real talent and his food has always been about putting a smile on your face. I admire Thomas’ work ethic, he’s a grafter.

"He’s able to take a classic and deliver it with real style and finesse. That’s the gift of a great cook. He knows exactly the direction he wants to go in and, for me, his food today tasted fantastic."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jessie and Todd made it to the Love Island Australia final

Love Island Australia series two: Which couples are still together now?
Sophie Monk is presenting Love Island Australia again

Love Island Australia host: Who is Sophie Monk and how old is she?
Love Island Australia is narrated by Eoghan McDermott

Who is the Love Island Australia voiceover?

Love Island Australia was filmed in Fiji

Where is Love Island Australia season 2 filmed?

See where the Love Island Australia cast is now

Love Island Australia season 2: Where is the cast now and what happened after the show?

Trending on Heart

Love Island Australia season two originally aired back in 2019

Who won Love Island Australia season 2?

Susan Lynch plays Liz in Unforgotten

Unforgotten series 4 cast: Who is Liz Baildon actress Susan Lynch and what else has she been in?
Liz White stars as Fiona Grayson in Unforgotten

Unforgotten series 4 cast: Who is Fiona Grayson actress Liz White and where have you seen her before?
Married at First Sight Australia's Dan Webb dated Love Island star Vanessa Sierra

Married at First Sight Australia's Dan Webb dated Love Island star Vanessa Sierra
Dog owners need to be vigilant as the number of dog thefts continues to increase

Experts warns pet owners to never leave dogs tied up outside shops amid rise in thefts

Lifestyle