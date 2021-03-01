Where is the Masterchef 2021 kitchen?

The Masterchef kitchen is in London. Picture: BBC

Where is Masterchef 2021 filmed and where is the studio location?

Masterchef is finally back on our screens this March, with a whole new batch of cooking hopefuls trying to impress John Torode and Gregg Wallis.

The 17th series of the show will see 40 amateur cooks arrive at the Masterchef Kitchen, but this time there are a few differences.

Filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, there are strict social distancing measures in place.

So, where is the Masterchef kitchen and where was the BBC show filmed?

MasterChef has been filmed at 3 Mills Studios, in East London since 2014.

Masterchef is back on our screens this March. Picture: BBC

It is on the site of a former distillery that is now a film and television studio, and is located in the London Borough of Newham.

The studio has also been used for many other TV shows including Gordon Ramsey: Cookalong Live, Million Pound Drop Live and Bad Girls.

Meanwhile, Masterchef begins with four weeks of heats which will each see ten cooks compete.

They’ll be split into groups of five before facing the Signature Dish round, during which the best two cooks are voted straight through to the next stage.

In a new round called the Favourite Ingredients Challenge, the remaining three get a second chance to prove themselves.

The top four contestants will later be tasked with impressing past MasterChef finalists and winners before two more cooks are eliminated.

Another new round involves impressing renowned chef Grace Dent, who challenges the contestants to make their take on a great British pudding.

Last year, Thomas Frake beat off competition and was crowned the winner of Masterchef 2020.

After winning the trophy, Thomas said: "Honestly, it’s a dream come true. It’s been immense and the best thing I’ve ever done in my life.

"I can’t see me not working in food for the rest of my life because it just makes me happy seeing other people happy with it."

John added: "Thomas is a real talent and his food has always been about putting a smile on your face. I admire Thomas’ work ethic, he’s a grafter.

"He’s able to take a classic and deliver it with real style and finesse. That’s the gift of a great cook. He knows exactly the direction he wants to go in and, for me, his food today tasted fantastic."