Who is in the cast of ITV's Stephen and where have you seen them before?

Brand new drama Stephen will focus on the racially motivated murder of Stephen Lawrence.

On April 22, 1993, 18-year-old Stephen was tragically killed while waiting for a bus, with the teenager’s family left fighting for justice.

Six years after his death, ITV produced a drama called, The Murder of Stephen Lawrence.

And now the sequel of the drama is being released which will pick up in 2006 and focus on Stephen’s parents Doreen and Neville.

But who stars in Stephen and where have you seen them before?

Sharlene Whyte as Doreen Lawrence

Sharlene Whyte starred in Small Axe. Picture: Alamy

Sharlene Whyte is starring as Stephen Lawrence’s mum Doreen and is best known for playing Jenny Edwards in The Story of Tracy Beaker.

She also starred as Adanna Lawal in Waterloo Road and has had other roles in Coronation Street, Doctors, Small Axe and Casualty.

Opening up about her latest role, Sharlene said: “I am very proud to be a part of this production and to be a small part of the legacy of Stephen Lawrence, part of Doreen’s story.

“A bright, beautiful message that can be projected into the future for future generations of young black men and women. And, hopefully, there will be an end to discrimination and racism against people based on the colour of their skin. So it is a proud moment for me to be a part of this drama.”

Steve Coogan as Dci Clive Driscoll

Steve Coogan is starring in Stephen. Picture: Getty Images

Steve Coogan is a comedian, producer and screenwriter who is best known for creating the character Alan Partridge.

He started his career at the satirical puppet show Spitting Image and has since starred in films such as Around the World in 80 Days, The Other Guys and the Night at the Museum films.

In 2013, he co-wrote, produced, and starred in the film Philomena, which bagged him nominations at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Academy Awards.

Hugh Quarshie as Neville Lawrence

Hugh Quarshie is playing Neville Lawrence in Stephen. Picture: Alamy

Playing Stehen Lawrence’s dad, Hugh Quarshie has appeared in films Highlander and Star Wars, as well as Doctor Who.

Holby City fans will recognise him for his role as Ric Griffin between 2001 and 2020.

Hugh also played Neville in ‘The Murder of Stephen Lawrence’ screened in 1999, and said he was ‘honoured’ to be asked to star again.

“The executive producer Mark Redhead approached me at the 25th anniversary memorial service to Stephen and I was thrilled,” he said.

“But you never know whether anything is going to come off until it comes off.”

Jorden Myrie as Stuart Lawrence

Jorden Myrie as Stuart Lawrence in Stephen. Picture: ITV

Jorden Myrie is known for his work on Dancing in the Dark, Shepherd's Delight and The Problem with Kaldeep.

He is playing Stuart Lawrence, the younger brother of Stephen Lawrence.

Yasmin Mwanza as Georgina Lawrence

Georgina Lawrence is the sister of Stephen and is played by Yasmin Mwanza.

She is an actress, known for Spider-Man: Far from Home and The Lady of Heaven.

Richie Campbell as Duwayne Brooks

Richie Campbell is starring as Duwayne Brooks in Stephen. Picture: Alamy

Friend of Stephen and former councillor Duwayne Brooks is played by Richie Campbell.

He is best known for playing Tyrone in the film Anuvahood, as well as Ndale Kayuni in Waterloo Road.

The actor also won a Screen Nation Award for his portrayal of Dominic Hardy in The Bill, and has starred in a string of stage shows.

Adil Ray as Imran Khan

Imran Khan QC is a solicitor chiefly known representing the family of Stephen Lawrence.

Actor Adil Ray has starred in the BBC One comedy Citizen Khan and is also a presenter on ITV's Good Morning Britain.

Ackley Bridge fans will also recognise him for playing Sadiq Nawaz in the Channel 4 drama.

Sian Brooke as Cressida Dick

Sian Brooke is starring as Cressida Dick in Stephen. Picture: Alamy

Playing Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service Cressida Dick, is Sian Brooke.

She is best known for starring as Eurus Holmes in Sherlock, but her acting debut was as Krista in television series Dinotopia in 2002.

Sian also worked alongside Sheridan Smith and Gemma Whelan in the BBC miniseries The Moorside, based on the kidnapping of Shannon Matthews.

Jonjo O'neill as Di Shaun Keep

Jonjo O’neill is starring as Di Shaun Keep in Stephen. Picture: Getty Images

Detective Inspector at Metropolitan Police Di Shaun Keep is played by Jonjo O'Neill.

The Northern Irish actor was born in Belfast and was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) 2009-2011.

His roles included Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet, Orlando in As You Like It, and Launcelot in Morte D'Arthur.

He has also had roles in Holby City, A Touch of Frost, The Bill and Doctor Who.

Nancy Carroll as Angela Gallop

Forensic scientist Angela Gallop is played by Nancy Carroll who has worked extensively in theatre productions.

She also played a long-running feature role as Lady Felicia in the BBC series Father Brown as well as starring in The Crown and Holby City.

Keir Charles as Hamish Campbell

Keir Charles is starring in Stephen. Picture: Getty Images

Keir Charles is an actor and writer, known for his roles in Love Actually, Man Up and Green Wing, while he also starred in ITV's Who Wants To Be A Millionaire drama Quiz last year.