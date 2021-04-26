Who is Viewpoint's Alexandra Roach and what else has she been in?

26 April 2021, 17:30

Alexandra Roach is playing Zoe Sterling in Viewpoint
Alexandra Roach is playing Zoe Sterling in Viewpoint. Picture: ITV/Instagram

How old is Alexandra Roach and when was she in No Offence?

ITV’s latest drama Viewpoint follows DC Martin Young who sets up surveillance in the middle of a suburban neighbourhood in Manchester.

After a primary school teacher goes missing, the detective - played by Noel Clarke - sets up an observation post in the home of single mum and secret voyeur, Zoe Sterling.

Partly based on a true story, the five-episode crime drama has an incredible cast including Alexandra Roach.

So, who is Alexandra Roach and what else has she been in?

How old is Alexandra Roach?

Alexandra was born on 23 August 1987, making her 33-years-old.

She grew up in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales and appeared in long-running television soap Pobol Y Cwm in her early teens.

Alexandra actually has some connections to the Viewpoint, as her father Jeff her brother and her sister, have been part of the police force at one point.

After leaving the series in 2005, she spent time with the National Youth Theatre of Wales before going on to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, graduating with a B.A. in acting in 2010.

What else has Alexandra Roach been in?

Viewers will probably recognise Alexandra for playing Rhian in Killing Eve, as well as DS Joy Freers in No Offence between 2015–2018.

The actress also starred in Utopia and famously played a young Margaret Thatcher in 2011’s The Iron Lady.

Other credits include The Pembrokeshire Murders, Being Human, New Tricks, Black Mirror, Death in Paradise as well as 2016 Blockbuster The Huntsman: Winter's War, where she played Doreena.

Is Alexandra Roach married?

Yes, Alexandra got engaged to her husband Jack Scales in 2016, a year after they met on Facebook.

The pair later married in 2018 and are now expecting their first child together

In March 2021, Alexandra announced she was going to become a mum on Instagram with a sweet photo cradling her bump.

Seen wearing a black dress in their home city of Bristol, she simply wrote: “I can't wait to meet my new pal.”

Her Killing Eve co-star, Jodie Comer, was quick to congratulate her, along with her Viewpoint co-star Noel Clarke and Gentleman Jack's Sophie Rundle.

