Why was The Mummy Diaries cancelled and what is Billie Faiers' new show?

The Mummy Diaries cancelled: what have Sam and Billie said about the cancellation and what is Billie's new show called?

It was announced at the weekend that The Mummy Diaries would be cancelled following Sam Faiers decision to step down from the show.

The ITVBe series began in 2016, documenting the lives of Sam Faiers, Paul Knightley, and their baby Paul.

There have been nine seasons of the show, during which time Sam gave birth to daughter Rosie, and was joined by her sister Billie, her husband Greg, and their kids Nelly and Arthur.

Why was The Mummy Diaries cancelled?

The Mummy Diaries has been cancelled following Sam Faiers' decision to step down.

Sam released a statement reading: "After many months of consideration, I've decided that now feels like the right time to step away and to focus on new adventures."

Sam and Paul have stepped down from The Mummy Diaries. Picture: ITV

"I truly have watched all the most defining moments in my adult life play out on The Mummy Diaries - bringing two beautiful children into the world, my relationship with Paul, building my businesses, creating a home together as a family, and of course all the wonderful memories with Billie and my family.

"I'm so grateful to ITV and Potato for giving me and my children the best home movies anyone could ask for, I could never have imagined 7 years ago that we would still be here today- 9 series on! But more importantly, I will be forever appreciative to our incredible viewers."

Sam added: "There’s no family more entertaining than the Shepherds, so I can’t wait to sit back as a viewer for a change and watch the fun play out while I have a few adventures of my own away from the cameras.”

Amanda Stavri, Commissioning Editor for Factual Entertainment at ITV, thanked Sam in a statement reading: "We’d like to thank Sam and her family for helping to make The Mummy Diaries one of ITVBe’s signature series.

"They’ve shared some of the most poignant and personal moments in their lives over nine series, and we hope to work with them again in the future."

What will Billie Faiers' new show be?

Billie, Greg and family will be starring in a spin-off show on ITVBe, named The Family Diaries.

Amanda Stavri added: "We’re delighted to be starting a brand-new chapter on ITVBe and ITV Hub with Billie, Greg, Nelly and Arthur.

"The Family Diaries will continue to provide all of the humour, candour and family fun that have made The Mummy Diaries such unmissable TV."

Billie said in a statement: "We are so grateful for everyone’s amazing support over the years, it’s been a whirlwind of a journey so far but we’ve loved every minute of sharing our lives with you!

"As you all know by now, no two days are ever the same in the Shepherd household and now that we’re finally on our way to our dream home, we can’t wait to bring you all along for the highs, the lows and everything in between!"