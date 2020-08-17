Will there be a season 4 of Selling Sunset on Netflix?

17 August 2020, 08:53 | Updated: 17 August 2020, 13:06

Season 3 was full of drama
Season 3 was full of drama. Picture: Netflix
Mared Parry

The reality show that follows the Oppenheim Group has surged in popularity over season 2 and 3, but is it back for season 4 on Netflix?

Lockdown has truly brought out the binge-watchers out of us all, and many of us ended up hooked on the drama of Netflix's Selling Sunset.

The show follows luxury Hollywood brokerage the Oppenheim Group and its many beautiful real estate agents as they visit multi-million dollar listings, live their best life, and have a lot of arguments in-between.

The very dramatic show treated us with season 2 earlier this year in May, followed by season 3 dropping at the start of August (they were filmed straight after each other), but fans cannot wait to find out what's going on in season 4 after we were left on such a cliffhanger.

When is season 4 of Selling Sunset being released?

Okay let's not jump the gun, season 4 hasn't even been confirmed by Netflix yet, so we were holding out hope.

However, the usual move is that the streaming giant waits around a month after a new series' release before confirming anything, as they want to get a good look at the viewing figures first.

Season 3 has been a huge success, with many Tweeting they have "finally given in" and started bingeing the show after it's cause a lot of debate on social media.

The huge success means it's likely we will see another series, as well as the very 'will they won't they' ending suggesting there will be more to come in the future.

Another huge suggestion that there's likely to be a season 4 is that on August 16, Chrishell Stause shared an image on Instagram with a very suggestive message.

The star was posing on a boat in her bikini next to fellow Selling Sunset stars Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young and Amanda Smith, and captioned the pic: "Carpe Diem!! Celebrating good news we can’t tell you about"

She followed this up with the hashtags "#SellingSunset #Season3 #Netflix", as if she wasn't already teasing fans enough.

Of course, she hasn't explicitly mentioned a fourth season, but it definitely seems to be pointing that way, and fans flooded to comment their thoughts.

"You guys got renewed for another season!!!" said one excited follower.

"Season 4 good news?? 🥳🥳🥳" added another.

However, there was some speculation about who would be back too, as the most recent series has cause Davina Potratz and Christine Quinn to bring in a lot of haters following their *questionable* behaviour.

The comments continued: "Christine and Davina got fired? That would be great!"

Another added: "Obviously there’s going to be a season 4 & best news is that davina isn’t returning #puttingitoutintotheuniverse 🙏🏼"

