X Factor All Stars: Who is competing in the reboot and when is it on TV?

X Factor All Stars will have all the old winners. Picture: PA

X Factor will take a break from the standard format this year and re-boot it with a celebrity and an all star version.

After an incredible 15-series run, The X Factor is taking a well-deserved break from its traditional talent show format and is coming back with a version loaded with stars.

But what can we expect from X Factor All Stars? We reveal all we know...

Louis has spilled the beans. Picture: PA

What is X Factor All Stars?

At the moment, all we know about the special reboot is that it'll be filmed over a week directly after the Celebrity X factor.

Celebrity X Factor will see a variety of reality TV stars and actors compete in a series, with the same concept as a standard show to a degree.

However, an 'all stars' version will be filmed afterwards as a separate idea, but the format or the lineup hasn't been fully confirmed.

Matt Cardle is one of the previous X Factor winners. Picture: PA

Who will compete in X Factor All Stars?

The full lineup hasn't been confirmed but we assume all of the winners will return for the TV special.

Louis Walsh revealed to The Mirror that the judges for the celebrity X Factor (not to be confused with All Stars) will be Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and himself: "I go to Los Angeles on Tuesday, I go to Simon’s house in Malibu, it’s me, Simon [Cowell] and Nicole [Scherzinger] and we’re doing the celebrity one."

He added: "It’s going to be great, and then we do the 'best of' all in one week, all the winners are coming back. Leona's coming back, Alexandra, Shayne, they’re all coming back."

Leona, Alexandra and Shayne are definitely confirmed for the reboot. Picture: PA

So as of yet, we only know that Alexandra Burke, the winner of series five, Leona Lewis of season three and Shayne Ward of season two are returning.

But as Louis said, ALL of the winners are coming back, so this could be an incredible lineup.

When will it be on television?

There have been no confirmed dates, but as filming stars this week, much like the 'normal' X Factor, we should expect it to air later this year, around late August or early September.

Who are the past winners of X Factor?

Series 1, 2004 - Steve Brookstein (Over 25s)

Series 2, 2005 - Shayne Ward (16-24s)

Series 3, 2006 - Leona Lewis (16-24s)

Series 4, 2007 - Leon Jackson (Boys)

Series 5, 2008 - Alexandra Burke (Girls)

Series 6, 2009 - Joe McElderry (Boys)

Series 7, 2010 - Matt Cardle (Boys)

Little Mix won the show in 2011 and have gone on to be perhaps one of the show's biggest successes. Picture: PA

Series 8, 2011 - Little Mix (Groups)

Series 9, 2012 - James Arthur (Boys)

Series 10, 2013 - Sam Bailey (Over 25s)

Series 11, 2014 - Ben Haenow (Over 25s)

Series 12, 2015 - Louise Johnson (Girls)

Rak-Su won in 2017. Picture: PA

Series 13, 2016 - Matt Terry (Boys)

Series 14, 2017 - Rak-Su (Groups)

Series 15, 2017 - Dalton Harris (Boys)