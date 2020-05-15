How Wales will emerge from Lockdown

Wales plans to exit lockdown. Picture: Global

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has outlined his plans for exiting lockdown in Wales.

The Welsh Government has published the "roadmap" as part of a document called "Unlocking our society and economy: continuing the conversation".

The First Minister says "we will put people's health first" and added that "we will make our decisions in the interest of the people in Wales and with, we hope, the full engagement of the UK Government and alongside Scotland and Northern Ireland."

The new document outlines how the Government in Wales aim to monitor any changes to the lockdown as we move through a number of "traffic light" stages based on the spread of the virus.

No dates have been set out and we may move though the traffic lights at different speeds in different areas of life.

Lockdown in Wales. Picture: Getty

The Traffic Light Plans

Lockdown (current situation)

Schools - Closed except to key workers and vulnerable children.

Seeing friends and family - stay at home with contact only within households (with some small execptions)

Getting around - leave the house for essential travel only

Exercise and sport - Exercise more than once a day and other "incidental activity" locally

Relaxing and special occasions - leave the house for essential purposes only

Work and running a business - Work from home if possible with 2 metre social distancing required at work where it's not possible from home. Some outdoor work and click-and-collect retail resumes. Businesses not required to close (e.g. construction) reopening under safe working practices.

Shopping - Face to face retail for essential purposes only. Click and collect introduced for some non-essential retail

Public Services - Waste, recycling, libraries and other public services returns. Increase scope of essential health and social care services.

Practicing faith - Places of worship, with exceptions for funerals and cremations.

Red light

Schools - No change, but increased capability to cope with demand.

Seeing friends and family - Seeing one person from outside your household to provide or receive care or support whilst maintaining appropriate social distancing.

Getting around - Local travel, including for click-and-collect retail. Promote active travel and adapt public transport for physical distancing. Allow outdoor leisure and recreation.

Exercise and sport - Exercise more than once a day and incidental activity locally. Outdoor sports courts to open. Elite athletes resume some activity.

Relaxing and special occasions - Some opening of outdoor cultural and other sites. Relaxation and leisure outdoors where local.

Work and running a business - More outdoor work and click-and-collect retail. Businesses not required to close (e.g. construction) reopening under safe working practices.

Shopping - Include click-and-collect for non-essential retail. Begin making adaptations to public realm (e.g. town centres).

Public Services - Increase the availability of public services gradually (e.g. waste and recycling, libraries). Increase scope of essential health and social care services.

Practicing faith - Opening of places of worship for private prayer under physical distancing.

Amber Light

Schools - Priority groups of pupils to return to school in a phased approach. Increased numbers of children in childcare.

Seeing friends and family - Taking exercise with one other person or small group whilst maintaining appropriate social distancing.

Getting around - Travel for leisure, access non-essential retail and services, and more people travelling to work.

Exercise and sport - Team and individual sports, non-contact sport and games in small groups indoors and outdoors. Some outdoor events with limited capacity and events behind closed doors for broadcast.

Relaxing and special occasions - More cultural and leisure sites to reopen (e.g. museums and galleries). Weddings and other events with limited capacity and physical distancing.

Work and running a business - Non-essential retail to reopen with physical distancing. Trial some personal services under appointment (e.g. hairdressers). Accommodation businesses open without shared facilities.

Shopping - Can access most non-essential retail where adaptations are possible to maintain physical distancing. Town centres and high streets adapted to facilitate shopping and accessing services under physical distancing.

Public Services - Continue to increase the availability of public services. Increase access to non-essential health and care services (e.g. elective surgery, dentistry).

Practicing faith - Limit services and size of congregations linked to ability to ensure physical distancing.

Green light

Schools - All children and students able to access education. All children able to access childcare.

Seeing friends and family - Meeting one other person or small group to socialise whilst maintaining appropriate social distancing.

Getting around - Unrestricted travel subject to ongoing precautions.

Exercise and sport - All sports, leisure and cultural activities open, with physical distancing. All events resume with limited capacity.

Relaxing and special occasions - All special occasions and cultural and leisure activities permitted with precautions in place.

Work and running a business - Restaurants, pubs and customer contact industries under physical distancing. All businesses and workplaces open under new protocols.

Shopping - Able to access all retail and leisure facilities whilst taking reasonable precautions.

Public Services - Access to all normal public, health and social care services under physical distancing where possible or precautions in other settings.

Practicing faith - All places open with full range of services, alongside physical distancing.