Shops in Wales open but "stay local" for two more weeks

19 June 2020, 12:47 | Updated: 19 June 2020, 13:44

Wales' Lockdown Changes
Wales' Lockdown Changes. Picture: Welsh Government

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced the latest changes to the lockdown, with big news on tourism, hairdressers and beauty services and a proposed end date for the "stay local" rules.

All retail that can comply with 2 metre social distancing will be able to open from Monday the 22nd June but we're still told to stay in our local area for shopping.

Meanwhile, he said that so long as conditions allow the "stay local" rule will be lifted from the 6th of July. This would allow us to travel further than the currently suggested five miles to meet friends and family.

The latest on the tourism sector

The proposed lifting of the "stay local" regulations in two weeks would also allow tourism attractions in Wales to re-open.

Meanwhile, self-contained, self-catering holiday accommodation providers have been told to use the next three weeks to prepare for re-opening ahead of a plan to welcome visitors back from the middle of July.

Is there any update on the activities we can do outdoors?

Outdoor sports courts are also being given the go-ahead to re-open from Monday, so long as no team or contact sports take place and social distancing is in place.

When can we get a haircut?

Personal care services including hairdressing and beauty treatments by appointment will also be reviewed by the Welsh Government on the 9th of July. The First Minister also alerted these businesses to begin preparing for a safe return.

Is there an update on schools?

Mark Drakeford confirmed that the plan set out for school pupils to return in small groups from the 29th of June will go ahead.

What else is changing?

Places of worship will be able to re-open for private prayer from Monday, so long as no gatherings take place. Meanwhile, house viewings can now take place in vacant properties as the housing market begins to return.

Greggs re-opens in Wales
Greggs re-opens in Wales. Picture: Getty

The full lockdown changes coming into place from Monday are:

All non-essential shops in Wales will be able to re-open with two metre social distancing in place.

Private prayer can take place in places of worship where social distancing is maintained and gatherings do not take place.

House viewings can take place in vacant properties and house moves can happen where a sale has been agreed but not yet completed.

Outdoor sports courts can reopen but social distancing must be maintained with no contact or team sports.

Non-professional elite athletes, including Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls can resume training.

