"Stay at home" still the message in Wales

Mark Drakeford underlines "stay at home" message. Picture: Welsh Government

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford underlined the "stay at home" message after indications the UK government would drop the call in England.

It's after press reports that the message in England will change to "Stay alert. Control the virus. Save lives" from next week.

Speaking on Sunday, after having confirmed Wales' lockdown would continue for a further three weeks, Mark Drakeford said:

"My message to the people of Wales hasn’t changed.

Staying at home is the best way you can protect yourself and others.

If you do need to leave the house for essential purposes, including exercise, it is vital that you keep 2 metres apart from others."

On Friday the First Minister confirmed three small changes to the lockdown rules will come into place from Monday, allowing exercise more than once a day, garden centres to reopen with social distancing and for local authorities to begin preparing libraries and recycling centres for reopening.

The Welsh Government is responsible for lockdown rules in Wales as this falls under health policy which is devolved in Wales.

Everything you’re doing, from social distancing to careful hygiene measures, is helping to stop the spread of coronavirus.



We must continue to follow these guidelines to avoid a second wave.



We know it’s hard, but please continue to stay at home.



➡️https://t.co/gbEzCzChse pic.twitter.com/eymfMMl2Zr — Welsh Government (@WelshGovernment) May 10, 2020

Other Welsh ministers commented on the proposed changes for England, underling the First Minister's statement.

Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething tweeted:

"The Welsh Government message has not changed. Stay at home and if you do go out observe the social distancing rules".

Lee Waters, the Deputy Minister for Economy and Transport, added:

"We don’t agree with the change of message. It risks sending the wrong signal. We are not out of the woods. In Wales Stay at home"

Wales' chief medical officer Frank Atherton was also among officials here adding his voice to the calls to continue following the advice