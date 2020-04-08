Temporary hospital named in honour of "dragon spirit"

8 April 2020, 17:50 | Updated: 8 April 2020, 18:00

Ysbyty Calon Y Ddraig
Ysbyty Calon Y Ddraig. Picture: Cardiff and Vale University Health Board

The name of the temporary hospital at Cardiff's Principality Stadium has been revealed.

Cardiff and Vale University Health board had asked for suggestions from the local community and revealed they had received thousands in just a few days.

Health board CEO Len Richards has confirmed the name chosen is Ysbyty Calon Y Ddraig / Dragon's Heart Hospital, which has been chosen in conjunction with the Welsh Rugby Union and stadium management.

He says it's inspired by the legend of the red dragon standing steadfast in the face of adversity which came to see Y Ddraig Goch adopted as a symbol of Wales.

The hospital is due to open on Saturday 11th April, when the first 300 of a potential 2,000 beds will be made available.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that similar hospitals in the north would be named Ysbyty'r Enfys after the rainbow symbol of hope.

