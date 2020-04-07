Temporary hospitals in Wales given amazing name of hope

The NHS in the north have confirmed three of its temporary hospitals will be known as Ysbyty Enfys, which is Welsh for "Rainbow Hospital".

The names for the field hospitals at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, Deeside Leisure Centre and Bangor University are inspired by the rainbow symbol which has appeared in windows up and down the country.

Children have been creating and displaying them as a symbol of hope and to show support for all kinds of essential workers.

🏥🌈Our three temporary hospitals have been renamed after the rainbow symbol of hope which has become synonymous with the region’s response to the outbreak of COVID-19: https://t.co/kRsx15Knrt pic.twitter.com/3gQyOFMDaC — Betsi Cadwaladr #StayHomeSaveLives (@BetsiCadwaladr) April 6, 2020

Mark Polin, Chair of the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “It’s entirely fitting that our temporary hospitals should reflect the symbol of hope and solidarity with NHS staff and other key workers that has become so synonymous with the region’s response to COVID-19.

Our staff have been incredibly moved by the outpouring of support from the general public, including the many images of rainbows displayed in the windows of homes across North Wales."

Similar hospitals are being set up right across Wales with venues including some of the country's most iconic sport stadiums including Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board asked the public to put forward name suggestions for the temporary hospital at the Principality Stadium.