Welsh McDonalds worker entertains with dance moves

Gavyn Brewster dances at McDonalds in Swansea. Picture: Instagram

A McDonald's drive-thru worker in Swansea kept spirits up in the queue by dancing while directing traffic.

Gavyn Brewster from Llanelli was working at the newly reopened branch at Morfa in Swansea.

The 26 year old put the performing skills he's developed working as a professional drag queen in Swansea to good use.

Routines that were posted on social media getting hundred of thousands of views included Beyonce's Single Ladies and Rain on Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.