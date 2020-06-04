Welsh McDonalds worker entertains with dance moves

4 June 2020, 16:35 | Updated: 4 June 2020, 16:40

Gavyn Brewster dances at McDonalds in Swansea
Gavyn Brewster dances at McDonalds in Swansea. Picture: Instagram

A McDonald's drive-thru worker in Swansea kept spirits up in the queue by dancing while directing traffic.

Gavyn Brewster from Llanelli was working at the newly reopened branch at Morfa in Swansea.

The 26 year old put the performing skills he's developed working as a professional drag queen in Swansea to good use.

Routines that were posted on social media getting hundred of thousands of views included Beyonce's Single Ladies and Rain on Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

View this post on Instagram

First day back in work........ nailed it

A post shared by Diana D (@dragqueendianad) on

Litrally the best McDonald’s I’ve ever had😂😂 Follow him on insta Drag Queen Diana D

Posted by Curtis Tucker on Wednesday, 3 June 2020

