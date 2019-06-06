Driver Banned For Doing 151mph On M23 In Sussex

6 June 2019, 15:38 | Updated: 6 June 2019, 15:39

M23 speeding driver

Police have released "shocking" video footage which shows the moment a builder was caught speeding at 151mph on the M23 motorway in Sussex because "he was late to work".

Ricardo Thompson, of Belvedere Avenue, Lancing, West Sussex, was recorded driving an Audi TT RS at more than double the 70mph speed limit on the northbound carriageway at Crawley on August 25, 2018.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty at Crawley Magistrates' Court to dangerous driving and was banned from the roads for 15 month. He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "In police interview, Thompson was apologetic for his actions, and said his reason for speeding was to get to work on time."

Chris Snell, of the Sussex Police safety camera team, said: "Exceeding the speed limit is dangerous and can have devastating consequences.

"Every year, our officers have the unenviable task of passing a death message on to numerous families of victims involved in speed-related collisions."

The conviction comes as West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service launched a campaign for motorists to slow down after 16 people died and a further 239 were seriously injured by speed-related collisions in Sussex last year.

The video is available to view here.

